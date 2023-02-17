Killing rats or possums not enough to save native species amid boom in hoofed animals

After eradicating pests from the island, work is being done to curb an "abundant" wasp population on Rangitoto island (video published March 2022).

If you see a deer, goat or other large hoofed animal in your garden, don’t be surprised – their numbers are on the rise.

Deer, goats and other such animals that eat woody vegetation are the biggest problem facing biodiversity management and the protection of native species, new research suggests.

Scientists say that dealing with hoofed browsing animals has mostly been ignored in conservation efforts.

Red deer stags make their way across mountainous terrain in Canterbury's High Country.

The Department of Conservation’s predator-free approach to eradicating species like possums, stoats and rats is important, said lead researcher Dr John Leathwick, whose study is published in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology this week, but the larger mammals are causing more damage to the natural habitat.

Recreational hunting is the only method eradicating the deer and goat population, and estimates show this is not enough to keep the population controlled enough for the wider ecosystem to work well.

In 2021 Forest & Bird created a series of maps showing deer, pigs and goats were eating away at native forests.

“The number and extent of wild deer, pigs, and goats on all land types across New Zealand is at crisis levels,” Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said at the time.

“Our analysis shows that close to 100% of native habitat has at least one species of deer, pig or goat on it, while two-thirds of primary production land is under invasion from these animals.”

Estimates from this study suggest New Zealand’s wild deer population could double within four years if nothing is done.

Anecdotal evidence about the booming deer numbers is evident from reports of animals being found on private property in Christchurch’s Cashmere Hills and Wellington's Eastbourne.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Stoat traps aren’t enough to protect our native species and national parks.

“Our current conservation approach is unbalanced and part of larger, systemic failures,” says Leathwick.

“I think our real concern is the degree to which the ball has been dropped on deer and other browsers.”

Leathwick is concerned DOC has put much of its efforts into predators like stoats and rats and forgotten the larger animals, which are eating native bush at pace.

“DOC predator control does deliver some control for some species, but it is a small amount of species. An uncontrolled deer population means the bird community suffer in the long run.”

Amber Bill, a director of biodiversity at DOC, welcomed the research and said the Government budgeted money to address hoofed browsing animals last year.

“The Government allocated $30 million over four years towards the management of wild goats, deer, wild pigs, tahr and chamois to reduce browsing pressure on indigenous forests and other habitats that support vulnerable native wildlife and plants.”

DOC’s work covers a range of biodiversity challenges in addition to predators and wild animals, and Bill said it also managed threatened species, priority landscapes and marine protected areas, among other things.

“It is crucial that we are able to effectively prioritise our work, given its scale and complexity and the level of resourcing available.”

Leathwick was once himself a hunter. Now retired, he decided to undertake the research when he saw a news item of Milford Sound on television.

John Hawkins/Stuff Milford Sound - home to good views, great bush and a giant deer population.

“I got concerned and what kicked it off was seeing a tourism operator in Milford Sound. All around him I could see this empty bush, absolutely eaten out. It didn’t look good.

“They [hoofed animals] are eating out the habitat. Over time, they are eating the forest out to a shell, and they remove a lot of the cover and food species that our native species depend on.”

Not only is there evidence of their impact above-ground, but the effects are also being seen in the soil.

The purpose of Leathwick’s research was to examine the degree to which the impact of increasing numbers of deer and other browsers was being overlooked in biodiversity management.

“As we dug deeper into the reasons underlying this neglect, we became increasingly aware that the free rein given to deer was but one expression of a wider set of issues.”

Leathwick claimed DOC’s conservation management was imbalanced and did not line up with science.

He said the scientists working with DOC have less say and more “undue influence” is exerted by interest groups.

“Unfortunately we’ve got into a situation that a lot of the management that is applied now is not tied back to anyone related to science.”

He claimed there was also failure on DOC’s behalf to adequately measure the biodiversity gains pest management activities are actually delivering.

Dan Burgin/Supplied Predator Free aims to protect species like the flesh-footed shearwater on Titi Island in the Marlborough Sounds.

He added the research should not undermine the value of predator control, which does deliver measurable gains for some species.

The key was a much more holistic, systems-approach to biodiversity management.

“If you get rid of rats and stoats, what do you think the mice will do? They’ll say, ‘the big guys are gone, let's get on with it fellas’.”

University of Canterbury’s professor Dave Kelly agreed that DOC’s approach to predators was the wrong one.

"I think this paper shows that the Department of Conservation is charged with protecting our endemic biodiversity, but it has been progressively hobbled by inadequate funding and by inappropriate input from vested interests.”

It was always obvious that Predator Free 2050 only listed pests with “no friends”, ignoring important ones such as pigs, deer and feral cats that were politically more delicate.

He said there was cause for concern for extinction of native birds.

“Crucially, extinction is irreversible. If any endemic species go extinct, it’s a loss of taonga, a moral and political failure, and a violation of international treaties that Aotearoa has signed up to.”