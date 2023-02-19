Volunteers don gumboots and gardening gloves to support native trees

Last winter hundreds of local volunteers - supported by The Press and Christchurch City Council - planted 5000 native trees in the former residential red zone, donated from Trees That Count. Now those trees needed some help - and the volunteers returned.

In December 2021, 5000 trees were planted at the edge of Waikākāriki-Horseshoe Lake, in Burwood, in one day, as part of a cultural and ecological restoration project.

On Sunday, about 50 volunteers responded to the call to support thetrees after a long dry spell of weather, pulling out weeds and laying fresh mulch.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sarah Luxon and her daughters Willa, 2, and Hazel, 8, got stuck in.

Among those helping out were Sarah Luxon, who came with her husband and their two daughters, Willa, 2, and Hazel, 8.

Luxon, whose family lived in the area, said it was important to have trees planted there, so her girls could enjoy the space in the future.

Her youngest daughter was “a lot more helpful” than she was anticipating, and they hoped to continue supporting working bees in the area in the future, she said.

The trees were donated by Environmental charity Trees That Count, in support of The Press-backed campaign for Christchurch to be recognised as a National Park City – a greener, healthier, and wilder place to live.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Marl Lowerson, his grandsons Noah Lecren, 6, and Walter Powell, 6, and his son-in-law Andrew Powell weed trees in the red zone.

To achieve this status, residents and city leaders must prove to the National Park City Foundation they are willing to do the work to improve Christchurch’s environment.

Waikākāriki-Horseshoe Lake is a nationally important wetland reserve with remnant and restored native vegetation. An oxbow lake that was once part of the Ōtākaro-Avon River,​ it was an important mahinga kai​ (food gathering) site for Ngāi Tahu​ until it was stripped away in the aftermath of the Kemp’s Deed​ purchase of 1848.

Today it is called Horseshoe Lake but in pre-European times it was called Waikākāriki. Wai means water, whereas kākāriki has various meanings including green, a type of green lizard or a green parakeet or parrot.