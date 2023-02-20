Court permits second appeal in Kāpiti Coast wetland damage case

Julie Crosbie and Adrian Page were convicted of wetland damage, but are to have a second appeal. (File photo)

A Kāpiti Coast couple will have a third chance to argue against charges of having damaged wetlands on a property in Paraparaumu.

Landowner Julie Crosbie​ and her partner, Adrian Neil Page​, were charged with offences between December 2019 and March 2021, alleging various forms of damage and interference with wetlands and breaching abatement notices.

Crosbie and Page pleaded not guilty to the charges that Greater Wellington Regional Council laid, but were convicted after a hearing in the Wellington District Court.

Page was sentenced to three months’ jail – uncommon in environmental offending – and has served the term. Judge Brian Dwyer​ said Crosbie allowed the offending to occur and fined her $118,750.

READ MORE:

* Appeals dismissed for damaging wetlands in Kāpiti district

* Man jailed for repeatedly damaging Kāpiti wetlands appeals

* Jail for 'aggressively defiant' rule-breaker who deliberately damaged wetland



An appeal to the High Court at Wellington failed.

The couple argued their own case until recently when a lawyer successfully asked the Court of Appeal to hear another appeal. They were repeatedly advised at earlier stages to get a lawyer.

No date has been set for the hearing at which Crosbie and Page want to say a miscarriage of justice has occurred on the issue of whether wetlands on Crosbie’s property were proved to be natural.

David White/Stuff The definition of a wetland has halted the construction of a large housing development in Auckland's south.

They wanted to present evidence from a senior ecologist and a hydrologist about how natural wetlands were identified, and whether it had been shown to a high standard that natural wetlands were present on the site.

The Court of Appeal also took into account that some of the information Page and Crosbie were given to prepare for the case was originally provided in electronic form. Page then said he needed it on paper.

The latest of the 2832 pages arrived about 10 days before the hearing started, which the court said was “concerning”.

It raised the possibility that a miscarriage of justice may have happened, and Page and Crosbie should be allowed a second appeal, the Court of Appeal said.