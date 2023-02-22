'This beach is toxic': Brown chemical sludge flowing into Wellington reserve

Contaminated drain water pouring on to the beach at Houghton Bay.

A stream into the Taputeranga Marine Reserve off Wellington's south coast is running brown and emitting a pungent chemical smell.

"Every time we go to the beach it just sucks," said Houghton Bay resident Roger Young. He lives near a creek, which travelled beneath a former landfill, which ran from 1951 to 1971, and arrived at the coast in a storm water drain as a rusty brown.

“We want to know if it is safe to swim there.”

There was an irony that the pipe came out in the Taputeranga Marine Reserve, meaning people could not take stones or sticks from the beach but chemicals could be freely released to the sea, Young said. “The beach is toxic.”

READ MORE:

* Years of sewage flows into Wellington harbour after pipe error

* Wellington sewage treatment plant being operated remotely due to toxic gases following fire

* Wellington continues to leak like a sieve with 2576 pipes on fix list



In 2021 the same pipe sparked a warning to swimmers after a blocked overflow pipe caused liquid from the old landfill to leach to the sea.

Residents have complained in the past but Young said the issue now seemed to be worsening.

A strong chemical-like smell was coming from the stream when Stuff visited this week.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Workers at Wellington Water's pump stations deal with fatbergs and rag monsters - the nasty consequences of people flushing oil and wet wipes down their drains. (Video first published June 9, 2022)

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean confirmed the problem originated from the historic landfill.

“It’s not supposed to come out but it gets into a crack in the storm water pipes.”

It would normally be diverted into the wastewater system but ended up in the storm water to the beach in heavy rain.

It had a “pretty strong chemical odour”, he said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A local says the problem is only worsening at Houghton Bay.

People should not swim in beaches in the days after heavy rain, or if water was discoloured or smelled bad. No recent testing had been done on the water but that would be reviewed with Wellington Water.

Land Air Water Aotearoa on Tuesday said Princess Bay – in the same wider bay as Houghton – was suitable for swimming. Houghton Bay was not listed.

Adam Ellis has lived in Houghton Bay for 15 years and, in 2014, tried to get the Wellington City Council to put mitigation of the former landfill into its 10-year plan. That failed.

The “official line” for the discharge was that the smell came from natural decomposition and levels of dangerous metal such as lead and mercury were within acceptable limits, he said.

A 2012 report to the council found that the main source of contamination in the bay was leachate –contaminated water – from passing through the old landfill.

“Water is percolating from rain and subsurface water which contains dissolved and suspended components from the biodegrading activity of anaerobic bacteria in the landfill,” the report said.

Supplied That’s not a pot of gold: a brown plume from the Houghton Bay storm water pipe over summer.

“Consequently, the combination of water and chemical components form leachate, which enters the storm water network that lies beneath the landfill.”

Sediment samples then showed levels of heavy metals were within acceptable standards.

In 2014, a council commissioned “landfill rehabilitation investigation” was done for the council that suggested a range of measures including digging a stream, new storm water connections, and either recapping or improving the existing cap on the landfill.