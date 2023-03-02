Regeneration in Christchurch 'extremely challenging'

Eco-Action volunteers – most of them students – replant natives in east Christchurch.

Large-scale reforestation in Christchurch has proven to be extremely challenging, managers acknowledge.

For example, the Christchurch City Council had grand ambitions to plant 40,000 kahikatea​ trees in the Cranford Basin​ in north Mairehau.​ The area was too boggy for residential or commercial development and seemingly perfect for a vast forest of the wet-loving native trees.

But the result was “mixed”, according to council head of parks Andrew Rutledge.​

The council got “100% success” towards one end of the site, but “almost complete failure” at the other end, he said.

READ MORE:

* Understanding 'eco-sourced' native seeds

* Nurseries struggling to keep up with 'extreme' demand for native plants

* Volunteers plant seeds for towering eco-system in north Christchurch



The council had now swapped the kahikatea out for other species – including tōtara​ – which seem to be faring better. Similar results were experienced by other agencies active in the Cranford Basin, Rutledge said.

Meanwhile, out east, Eco-Action Nursery Trust had also found that “survivability has varied between excellent and poor depending on the season and the planting location”, founder David Newton said.​

For example, two seasons ago, the schools-based NGO planted a former golf course fairway near Frosts Rd. It turned out the turf covered a bog and then a great deal of rain fell.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Eco-Action is an NGO that's planting Christchurch's red zone with 30,000 natives this year and up to 60,000 in 2024. It grows most of its plants from seed in nurseries spread around the city's schools.

About 80% of the dry-liking species drowned or got collar rot, Newton said.

The student volunteers went back the next season and planted kahikatea and makura​ (carex secta,​ a wet-loving native sedge), which were doing “great”, Newton said.

“I have come to realise that we are not gardening,” he said. The trust grew its own seedlings under optimal conditions – regular water, abundant nutrients, low light, very little weed – but then planted them into a “very hostile Canterbury environment with very little opportunity for care”.

Will Harvie/Stuff The Cranford Basin: Each stake does not indicate a living kahikatea tree.

The residential red zone looked homogenous but was “extremely challenging”, he said. Shingle from foundations and driveways remained underground and liquefaction had turned the soil “very solid”. A few metres away was bog.

“The planting areas are open and frosty in the winter, windswept and baking hot … in the Canterbury summer. Weeds are endemic and vigorous grasses were sown as pasture.”

Rutledge agreed these factors came into play, along with planting quality and browsing animals (pūkeko​ and rabbits). “It’s often never one single cause,” he said.

The council and Eco-Action continued to grow and plant – because the gains were worthwhile.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge says seedling mortality rarely has one cause.

“In five years, the surviving stems will be competing with one another and the weeds, so we will still get a forest developing,” Newton said.

“Every area which we can start to plant in native forest is another area taken away from the pasture monoculture that has been the red zone norm for the last 12 years.”

Eco-Action encouraged other benefits for students, such as volunteering, giving back to the community, education about climate change, and personal wellbeing.

Tree survivability mattered but was not the only measure of success in planting, he said.