Wanted: Tradies, cooks and cleaners to work in Antarctica

Mt Erebus, which is a few kilometres north of Scott Base.

Scott Base is hiring.

New Zealand’s Antarctic research station is looking for a range of staff, including tradies, cooks and cleaners.

Antarctica New Zealand is recruiting a team of about 40 staff to work at the polar research station on Ross Island – 3800km south of Christchurch.

The fixed-term roles will be for the 2023-24 season when Scott Base will host scientists, explorers and engineers as they carry out a range of activities in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

The vacancies include a chef, electrician and carpenter. There are also specialist roles such as environmental adviser, camp manager/medic.

“Many people have a dream to visit and work in Antarctica, but not many get the chance to live it,” Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said.

Scott Base has been the hub of New Zealand's activities in Antarctica since 1957. It operates all year round but the majority of staff work during the summer season, from September to February.

A small team (between 12 and 15, depending on the season) “winter over”, spending a total of 13 months on the ice until the following season's staff arrive.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Scott Base has been New Zealand's home in Antarctica since 1957.

Flights to Scott Base leave from Christchurch International Airport. Passengers usually travel in the huge C-17 planes to McMurdo Station, which is operated by the US, and staff will stay in Antarctica for the season.

By joining the team, Kiwis would be able to make “a hands-on contribution to scientific research informing our response to climate change”, Williamson said.

“The effects of climate change are here and the work done in Antarctica has never been more critical.

“We need good people on the ground who are willing to get stuck in and support our scientists.”

The small team “needs to work well together, focus on safety and integrate successfully into a tight, high-functioning community” Antarctica New Zealand said.

Stuff You've heard of Scott Base, but what about the other stations in Antarctica?

Successful applicants must pass a medical examination and be in good health, particularly related to cardio-vascular systems. They must also have up-to-date Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations.

The Scott Base Redevelopment is currently under way, with the $344 million project expected to be completed during the 2026-27 season.

The current base, built in the early 80s, is made up of 12 buildings, which will be replaced with three large interconnected pods.

Scott Base is one of about 70 permanent stations dotted across Antarctica. Thirty are seasonal, while 38 are year-round facilities, staffed throughout the dark winter by a skeleton crew.

For more information about the current vacancies, visit Antarctica New Zealand’s online jobs page. Further roles may be added in coming months, and expressions of interest can be made throughout the year.