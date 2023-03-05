Is our international reputation worth the price of fish?

Māui dolphin and the New Zealand sea lion are on a countdown to extinction – so why do politicians drag their feet?

OPINION: It’s a debate we’ve been having since the 14th century.

Ever since humans began dragging sail-powered nets along the sea floor, trawling has been controversial.

But recently, social tensions about the industrial fishing practice have heightened.

The grim reality of modern food production means more of us are trying to assuage guilt about how we are destroying the planet with every purchase, or bite.

Just as heat has come on dairy farmers, palm oil producers, and sugar plantations, consumers are also questioning the true price of fish.

The scrutiny is most intense around bottom trawling – a now globally-ubiquitous fishing method in which powerful vessels use enormous nets to scoop up tonnes of fish and other sea creatures over a matter of hours.

Roger Grace/Greenpeace Orange roughy is hauled aboard the deep sea trawler Corsair in international waters in the Tasman Sea.

Critics point to the destruction wrought on seabed habitats and fragile marine life, and a large carbon footprint.

But defenders say it is both efficient - it counts for more than a quarter of all global catch, and is able to catch volumes and types of fish impossible by other methods - and necessary to keep up with humankind’s insatiable demand for protein.

In New Zealand, seafood is a billion-dollar industry, employing thousands (mostly in processing) – and bottom trawling nets 80-90% of the catch.

The domestic industry says there is no alternative to net the type of fish in demand from consumers, the ingredients in our freezer favourites like fish fingers, and compete in international markets.

Although some conservationists would like to see a moratorium on bottom trawling in domestic waters, the sheer lobbying power of fishing interests, the complex relationship between the Treaty and fishing rights, and the sector’s contribution to the economy, make that unrealistic.

But a ban on trawling on New Zealand’s underwater volcanoes, known as sea mounts, is within grasp. These are oases of nutrients which attract marine species to feed, and allow slow-growing coral to thrive.

A government forum is currently considering how to manage the impact of trawling and that includes a possible ban. Recommendations are due back with Oceans and Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash by the end of March.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Stuart Nash has regained the fisheries portfolio he lost to David Parker in 2020.

No-one in the ocean advocacy sphere is holding their breath. Rightly or wrongly, there is a sense amongst conservationists that Nash is more sympathetic to industry than his predecessor, David Parker.

Added to that is a lingering suspicion that Fisheries New Zealand is too cosy with a business that it is both tasked with regulating and promoting.

Despite a concerted effort by FNZ to throw off this reputation, it remains tainted by a 2016 scandal in which it was accused of turning a blind eye to the capture of marine mammals and illegal fish dumping.

Scientists and conservationists have also expressed concerns about the independence of fisheries management working groups which include industry representatives.

There is also wariness about the relationship between fisheries officials and the Department of Conservation, in which the former often appear to have the dominant role.

This perception of a captured agency was intensified last month, at an annual meeting of the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation in Ecuador. SPRFMO, an agreement between 15 countries, regulates fishing on the high seas.

Joshua Goodman/AP A Chinese-flagged vessel prepares to fish for squid on the high seas.

It was largely focused on how to avoid the collapse of the giant squid species, under pressure from large Peruvian and Chinese fleets.

But further down the agenda was a proposal from the Cook Islands – heartily supported by New Zealand delegates – on bottom trawling on vulnerable marine ecosystems (like sea mounts).

Official spin on this measure was that it offers protection for up to 70% of these VMEs. But that still allows for trawling on nearly a third (about 33,600 km2).

The European Union (which is currently taking a tough line on bottom trawling) wanted 80% protection, while Chile argued the measure wouldn’t meet UN requirements. The United States has previously demanded 100% protection in other areas, like the North Atlantic.

Loey Felipe/AP Actor Jane Fonda briefs reporters on expectations for the new High Seas Treaty at UN headquarters in New York.

Given the controversy and international scrutiny, it was an odd (underwater) hill on which to sacrifice New Zealand’s international reputation in ocean policy.

The question is why? New Zealand’s fleet is alone in bottom trawling on seamounts in the region’s international waters. The catch – orange roughy – is small and under-fished.

Our diplomats and officials went in to bat for a fishery that yielded just 20 tonnes for one vessel in 2021.

And, there are much bigger fish to fry. The backdrop to this is ongoing United Nations talks on protecting the high seas from the effects of deep-sea fishing, mining, plastic pollution and climate change with a global oceans treaty.

A major summit wrapped up in New York on Friday, and New Zealand has taken a strong stance on deep-sea mining in international waters.

It makes the Government’s tacit support for bottom trawling both increasingly difficult to understand – and defend internationally.

