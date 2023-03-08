More than 100 submissions on controversial feedlots in Kaituna Valley

Residents near a 2200-cattle feedlot planned for Kaituna Valley presented two petitions to ECan councillors, calling for the resource consents to be publicly notified.

A controversial proposal for a 2200-cattle feedlot operation, near one of the country’s most vulnerable and polluted lakes, has attracted more than 100 submissions, with most opposed to the application.

Farm company Wongan Hills wants to operate sheds for thousands of cattle in Kaituna Valley, in Banks Peninsula, which will be kept indoors 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and destined for the high-end Waygu beef export market.

Consultation closed earlier this month and Environment Canterbury (ECan) consents planning manager Aurora Grant said they received 128 submissions, the majority of which were against the proposal.

The council is “still working through” submissions, but themes so far included concerns over flooding risk, the impact on Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere and animal welfare, she said.

People opposed to the plan can express their concerns before a panel of independent commissioners in the coming months.

Dates for the hearings have yet to be confirmed but will likely be before June, Grant said.

Residents presented a 3000-strong petition to ECan in mid-2022 calling for the consent applications to be made publicly notified.