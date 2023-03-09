Six potential sites shortlisted for new compost plant, with none on council-owned land

The Christchurch City Council’s Living Earth compost plant is on the move with six potential sites on the table, none of which are on council land.

Residents in the eastern Christchurch suburb of Bromley have been complaining about the stink coming from the plant on Metro Pl for years. They believe it should never have been built so close to homes.

The plant, run by private contractor Living Earth and owned by the city council, composts 50,000 tonnes of organic waste annually.

Head of Transport and Waste Lynette Ellis said it was “critical” the council found the best future organics processing solution for Christchurch.

The council agreed last year to move the plant and an expression of interest for an organics plant to replace the existing facility went out. It received 15 responses, which were shortlisted to six.

During the final stage of the procurement process the six shortlisted suppliers would be required to submit a competitive bid through a closed Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

The council would not release the names of the six suppliers in the running as they were “commercially sensitive”, Ellis said.

Christchurch City Council A contract for a new processing plant was expected to be awarded by February next year.

After the final stage there would be a ranked list of preferred suppliers and solutions, which would be presented to the council for consideration early next year, she said.

Key elements to be considered in selecting the final organics processing solution include:

Suitable site and location, including access to utilities and consented for a period not less than 15 years

Selection of the most appropriate technology, including full odour containment and treatment

Secure end markets for all finished product

Selection of a suitably qualified and experienced operator

A contract was expected to be awarded by February 2024.