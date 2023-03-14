Labour puts old-school refund scheme for bottles, cans and containers on ice

Stuff's Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor investigate how the world's rubbish has been accumulating on one of our most isolated beaches.

The Government has put an old-school refund scheme for bottles, cans and containers on ice.

The decision was announced as Stuff revealed Mason Bay, a remote Stewart Island beach, is littered with tonnes of plastic rubbish.

Designed to slash the amount of waste going into landfills and boost recyling, the initiative would have given small refunds (of 10-20 cents) to people who returned used containers.

Figures from the Ministry for the Environment show New Zealanders consumed more than 2.57 billion beverages in 2020/21, sold in single-use containers made from plastic, aluminium, glass and liquid paperboard. Just 45 per cent were recovered for recycling.

READ MORE:

* How our love affair with plastic is fouling a national park

* Government launches plan to improve 'inadequate' recycling systems

* The Detail: Our threatened native species and This Is How it Ends



Eugenie Sage, Green Party waste spokesperson, said she was “extremely disappointed” by the move, and pointed to more than three years of work put into the mothballed proposals.

“A container return scheme is key to reducing plastic pollution, changing how we think about and deal with waste in Aotearoa and ensuring that producers, retailers and consumers take more responsibility for waste, instead of loading the costs onto councils and the public,” she said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Mason Bay, in Rakiura National Park is littered with plastic trash, despite being isolated.

Sage, who started work on the scheme in 2019 as associate environment minister, said deferring the plan was “just kicking the can down the road on ending plastic pollution.”

“There is strong public and stakeholder support for a CRS scheme: 91% of submissions ...supported a CRS.”

The Zero Waste Network had called the proposals a “game changer” that would create significant C02 reductions and may create “hundreds of new businesses, up to 2,400 new jobs and large cost savings for ratepayers and local authorities.”

Similar schemes operated in the 1970s and 80s when children returned soft drink bottles to recycling centres, earning coins for sweets at the corner dairy.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Microplastics at the high tide mark at Mason Bay.

Under proposals due to start in 2025,​ consumers would pay a deposit of 20 cents plus GST when buying most types of beverages. They would get the deposit back when they returned the container, typically at grocery stores or other central locations.

An additional fee of between 3c and 5c per container would not be refunded, but used to cover the costs.

New Zealand has low recycling rates – less than 50% – compared to other countries with return schemes, especially in Europe.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Hikers gather larger pieces of rubbish and leave them at the start of tracks at Mason Bay in the hope they’ll be collected.

“Stopping work means Aotearoa New Zealand will continue to lag internationally,” Sage said. “All Australian states have or are about to have a CRS.

“The best performing schemes in the world – eg, in Germany, Denmark, Finland, Croatia, Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Michigan, and Oregon – achieve return rates for their beverage containers of more than 85 per cent.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins – who on Monday dumped a range of policies to focus on the rising costs of living – defended the decision by saying it would add slightly to household costs.

“This policy does remain on the agenda, and we will look to assess it again in future when the time is right to do so.”

Just hours earlier, Stuff had revealed the shameful state of Mason Bay, a mecca for bird lovers and trampers hoping to spot kiwi and other rare shore birds.

In the heart of Rakiura National Park, tonnes of plastic rubbish and man-made marine debris are an eyesore on the wild beach.