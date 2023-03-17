Nature lover turns lens to birds with record for longest flights

Twice a year nature photographer Rebecca Bowater walks along the Motueka sandspit to photograph bar-tailed godwits, which are among the most travelled birds in the world.

It’s easy to see why the Motueka Sandspit is nature photographer Rebecca Bowater’s favourite bird watching place.

A three-kilometre trek down the spit at this time of year is rewarded with the sight at least 3000 bar-tailed godwits circling in a cloud before coming into land.

The wading birds are about to embark on an epic migration back to Alaska, stopping off to feed in the Yellow Sea area between China and the Korean peninsula, on the way to their breeding grounds, Bowater said.

On the way back to New Zealand, in around September, they fly direct– one bird in 2020 setting a non-stop distance record for migratory birds of more than 12,000 kilometres, over nine days, from Alaska to the Firth of Thames (trumped by a godwit that flew 13,000 km non-stop from Alaska to Tasmania last year).

READ MORE:

* First godwits of the season arrive in Christchurch

* Honda shifts gear in announcing new service centre in Stoke

* Godwits start their annual migration to Alaska from Foxton Beach



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Rebecca Bowater photographs bar-tailed godwits at the Motueka Sandspit, ahead of the birds’ migration from New Zealand to Alaska.

The birds arrived back thinner and “pretty bedraggled” from their marathon migration, Bowater said.

Heading out to Alaska though at the end of the antipodean summer, they “plumped up”, with the males particularly “lovely” in their tan breeding colours.

“I could watch them for hours,” she said.

Supplied/Rebecca Bowater Image of a bar-tailed godwit captured at the Motueka Sandspit by nature photographer, Rebecca Bowater.

The Nelson-based retiree first turned her lens towards birds in 2008. She said the Motueka Sandspit was her favourite place because it was so close, and besides godwits was home to a variety of birds, including two species of oystercatchers.

Having grown up with a botanist father, learning the botanical names of New Zealand flora on tramps with her dad, she decided in 2000 she should “photograph what she knew” – mainly plants on mountain tops – and went on to produce a book on alpine flora, and later one on fungi too.

But when Bowater got cancer in 2008 and had to stop climbing mountains, she turned her attention to photographing birds near her home in the coastal Nelson suburb of Atawhai.

supplied/Rebecca Bowater Nature photographer Rebecca Bowater capture this image of bar-tailed godwits at the Motueka Sandspit, where several thousand can be found in late February before they migrate around 12,000km to breed in Alaska.

She didn’t know then the names of different gulls or terns. And she soon came across someone on Boulder Bank from an ornithology group who “showed me my first godwit through his scope”.

She was amazed she hadn’t noticed the birds before.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Several thousand bar-tailed godwits gather at the Motueka Sandspit in February, just ahead of their annual migration to Alaska.

Bowater joined the Nelson group Birds New Zealand, got a long lens, and was still learning about birds, she said.

“I’m photographing all kinds of birds all the time. Mainly seabirds, because they’re out this way, or on the spits.”

She had just returned from a trip to Golden Bay, photographing godwits, oyster catchers, shags, terns and “all sorts” of birds on Pakawau beach – adding the photos to her collection on the website, flickr, to share with nature enthusiasts around the world.

Supplied/Rebecca Bowater Bar-tailed godwits at the Motueka Sandspit, photograped by Nelson-based nature enthusiast, Rebecca Bowater.

Over autumn she could be found looking for fungi in Nelson’s Brook Waimarama sanctuary and places like Pelorous Bridge and the West Coast, and was about to put out a third edition of her New Zealand fungi book.

“Every season I find fungi that I’ve never seen before.

“You have no idea what you’re going to find.”

In the summer months she would drive up to skifields and places like Arthurs Pass, to capture flowering alpine plants on film.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson-based nature photographer Rebecca Bowater photographs bar-tailed godwits on the Motueka sandspit before their migration to their breeding grounds, around 12,000km away, in Alaska.

Bowater would be photographing “nature of some sort” for the rest of her life, she said.

“I just love all nature.

“I just love being out there.”