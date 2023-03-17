Part-time gardener turns pest hunter after predator-free scheme apprenticeship

Former trapper and hunting apprentice Jacob McKay and his dog Shady

Jacob McKay had always had an interest in the outdoors.

Because of this, the then 23-year-old part-time gardener leapt at the chance to join Predator Free New Zealand’s nationwide apprenticeship scheme to train a new generation of pest control specialists in the goal of meeting the organisation’s goal to eradicate rats and mustelids by 2050.

McKay was apprenticed to Wellington wildlife and conservation provider, Trap and Trigger, through the scheme, which is funded by the Government programme Jobs for Nature.

Now, two years later, McKay is graduating from his apprenticeship into a paid position at Trap and Trigger, and while he had some "huge learning curves,” the hunter said his apprenticeship was overall a “pretty cool opportunity.”

Trap and Trigger owner Jordan Munn said he believed McKay was the first apprentice in Wellington to graduate from the programme.

While apprenticed to Trap and Trigger, McKay was trained in the use of predator control tools such as traps and drone operation.

While the work was difficult, it was something he really enjoyed, McKay said.

“It's cool to be outdoors every day.”

McKay’s dog, Shady was trained as an indicator dog during his apprenticeship.

Her job is to catch predators’ scents on the wind and indicate to McKay which direction to head to while they were out together.

“She'll put her nose up and go, ‘there's a goat down that way.’ And then I'll follow her along and she'll take me to whatever it is that we're hunting.”

With Trap and Trigger, McKay covers a large part of the Wellington region, including the Waikanae catchment, the Tararua Ranges, Remutaka Range and the Hutt Valley.

When McKay first started he was doing a lot of trapping, but since he got Shady, he was mostly hunting.

The former apprentice joked he had seen some strange stuff out there in the bush, including marijuana plots, old axeheads, dead stags, and unmarked huts and campsites.

Something McKay said he always found interesting when he came across them were former deer exclosure plots.

Built in the 1980s, the plots allowed conservationists to observe the difference in bush that had been affected by pests such as deer and goats, and bush that was left untouched.

“Because you can really see like, there's a marked difference from where the animals have been and have smashed the bush.”

As part of his apprenticeship, McKay was also sent to volunteer for two weeks with DOC in the kākāpō sanctuary Codfish Island/Whenua Hou island, which was a “special place” to get to go to, he said.

McKay said, overall, the apprenticeship had been a valuable learning opportunity to develop his skills as a hunter.