Winding road to turbine sites provides lessons for next wind farm projects

Mercury has had a bumpy road to the near-completion of its Turitea wind farm on the Tararua Range above Palmerston North.

And chief executive Vince Hawksworth is keen to take lessons learnt during the $465 million construction to create a smoother path to its consented wind generation project 39km away at Puketoi.

Hawksworth was in Palmerston North this week taking investors and partners on a tour of the 60-turbine Turitea wind farm, which is due for completion in June.

Turitea’s transmission line has been designed with capacity to connect to Puketoi, a 53-turbine wind farm 40km south of Dannevirke in Tararua.

Mercury was granted consents to build the Puketoi wind farm in 2012, with a lapse date in 2023, and has recently been granted an extension to 2031 to start construction.

Hawksworth said planning would start in the coming year, but there was no rush to start work on the ground until a lot more detail was nailed down.

“Probably the big lesson from Turitea is that projects in this type of landscape are incredibly challenging, and simply having a resource consent and willing contractors does not mean it will be easy.”

Construction of the northern 33-turbine section of Turitea began in 2019 without solutions in place to overcome likely problems.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The southern stage of Mercury's Turitea Wind Farm takes shape above Palmerston North in February 2023.

As well as Covid-19 interruptions, the Turitea contractors grappled with unforeseen challenges in getting the giant 55-metre turbine blades up the hill.

Initially the major turbine components were expected to arrive through the Port of Napier, but when that changed to delivery through Taranaki, the routes changed.

The blades had to go up the hill from the west, not the east.

But an attempt to cut a bypass road to avoid a tight bend on the Pahīatua Track slipped and failed.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Smith Crane and Construction transport manager Mark Thompson discusses the challenge of trucking the turbine blades to the wind farm.

The creative and more expensive solution was to import a blade manipulator, which enabled the blades to be tilted and swivelled up the road until a route up to and along North Range Rd through existing wind farms was secured.

There were also heroic efforts to install the transmission towers through the fiercely-protected Turitea water catchment reserve with the Black Hawk helicopters.

“We had really creative solutions, it was superb,” said Hawksworth.

SUPPLIED The Black Hawk helicopter lifts the final section onto a transmission tower in the Turitea Reserve. (File photo)

“There was ingenuity from adversity, but we don’t want to create adversity in the first place.”

Hawksworth said wind technology had moved on since Puketoi was first consented, and during the process of extending the lapse period, variations were made to increase the wind turbine blade diameter within the 160m height restriction.

Mercury was also granted greater flexibility to vary transmission line details to adjust for geotechnical issues and ground conditions.

It was investing quite a lot into understanding transport routes for getting to Puketoi, considering bridge weight restrictions and how to negotiate steep slopes.

“We learnt from Turitea that getting the route right makes a difference.

“With Puketoi, we want to fully understand what we are facing.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Mercury chief executive Vince Hawksworth reflects on lessons learnt during construction of the Turitea wind farm.

Pre-construction activity under way at Puketoi also included monitoring bird and bat populations, and water quality testing.

It would take two to three years from the time Mercury made an investment decision to go ahead with Puketoi until the first electricity was generated.

Meanwhile, Mercury had a pipeline of wind generation opportunities including a second stage of Kaiwera Downs near Gore, a second stage of Mahinerangi near Clutha, and Kaiwaikawe in Northland.