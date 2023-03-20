Beach barriers being damaged and removed a district-wide issue

Vehicles leave tyre marks in the sand at Parawhakaoho in Tasman.

People are “consistently” damaging beach barriers, towing them away or even using a chainsaw, to get vehicle access on Tasman beaches.

The Tasman District Council heard the issue was “widespread” at a meeting of the Environment and Regulatory Committee on Thursday.

Myaan Bengosi, Tasman District Council’s urban and rural development policy planner, said the issue had been raised by the community “consistently” for the past 20 years.

She wrote in a report that complaints covered “virtually all beaches in Tasman that are accessible by vehicles”.

Concerns reported to council included damage to dunes, harm to flora and fauna, danger to other beach users, and “disturbance of the peaceful enjoyment of the beach environment”.

Work on the issue, and coming up with a solution, was continuing as part of the Tasman Environment Plan (TEP) work programme. Once finished, a range of options would be workshopped with councillors and iwi in mid-2023, prior to community consultation.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Councillor Trindi Walker says people will go to great lengths to break through a beach access barrier.

Councillor Trindi Walker said even with barriers in place, there were those who would “go to lengths with a chainsaw, getting their vehicles and towing barriers”.

“Regardless of what we have put up, they’re still accessing the beach.”

Adrian Humphries, the council’s regulatory services manager, said physical barriers were not always effective.

“The issue is, we've got 87km of coastline.”

The council also had to look at not penalising those who used the beach for the “right reason”, such as getting to their properties, or for “genuine recreational purposes”.

Supplied Black fronted tern can lose dozens of nests or chicks in a single beach disturbance event, the council has been told.

“You can’t have a policeman on every corner, and if you do, you are North Korea. I don't think there's a lot of value in having somebody stand for eight hours at a beach, looking for somebody with a dog, or somebody with a car, unless that area has got a particular problem, and then you target it more, which is what we do.”

Grant Knowles, member of the Golden Bay community board, said the issue was “complex”. People had complained about being unable to get wood to their drumming circle fires, he said.

“We’ve been educating people for years and years and years. I know that I am over educating people, I’d rather just see something enforced. That's what I feel the majority of people in Golden Bay feel.”

Cynthia McConville/Forest & Bird Golden Bay A motorbike rider scares birds on Rototai Beach.

The Marlborough District Council passed a bylaw earlier this month banning vehicles from Marlborough’s east coast, except for a 9km stretch during the day.

Asked about lessons learnt from Marlborough’s bylaw process, Bengosi said the biggest hurdle she had heard of through discussions with Marlborough council staff was that they did not engage with iwi “early on, or early enough”.

However, the Tasman council had hui scheduled with iwi early next month, to look at issues around public access.

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant described the issue as one that had “divided communities”, so the council would need to “tread carefully”.

Fishermen used bikes to take supplies to their boats, he said. He understood about “the birds, and nesting, and all of that”, but there were people’s recreational needs that had to be addressed, he said.

Bengosi’s report referenced an earlier report from August 2022 written by ornithologist Nikki McArthur, stating that off-road vehicle use along the coastline could have adverse impacts, such as “disturbing or destroying nests of ground-nesting birds, resulting in the loss of eggs, chicks and adult birds during the breeding season”.

”Losses can be particularly severe for colony nesting species such as black-billed gulls and black-fronted terns, which can lose dozens of nests or chicks in a single disturbance event,” Bengosi wrote.

Options for managing vehicles on beaches include Tasman Resource Management Plan rule amendments, physical barrier installation, using volunteers, education and communications to change behaviours, and creating a Vehicles on Beaches Bylaw, the report said.