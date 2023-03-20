Please don't mow the salt marsh, council says

The spread of an invasive weed – saltwater paspalum – has increased in a saltmarsh area on Wainui Road in the Ōpōtiki District, to the detriment of marsh bird habitat.

The loss of 360 square metres of important marsh bird habitat in a Bay of Plenty harbour due to a resident turning it into lawn is among the findings of a five-yearly assessment of the condition of the harbour’s saltmarsh areas.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council environmental scientist Shay Dean updated members of the Ōhiwa Harbour Implementation Forum on Tuesday, on a report released last year on the condition of the harbour.

The report provided details on a five-yearly survey carried out in 2021 and compared the condition of salt marshes in 34 locations around the harbour, between Ōhope and Ōpōtiki, with a similar study done in 2014.

The report showed the change in condition of the salt marshes was minimal. Marginal improvements were found in overall averages across the 34 sites of the three condition indicators - hydrological integrity; browsing, predation and harvesting; and dominance of native plants.

Conditions were scored out of 25 and the highest score went to Wainui Road inlet near Tauwhare Pā with 23.5. The lowest was at Pataua Island, near Ruatuna Road, with 13. Te Awawairoa South, near Kutarere Wharf, showed the most significant improvement since 2014. This was thought to be due to increased tidal connectivity and reduced grazing pressure.

One location, identified as Stipa, near the intersection of Ruatuna and Ōhiwa Loop roads, showed a decline in score as one landowner had extended their lawn into the wetland.

This was described in a report to the forum as “a small loss … where native vegetation of saltmarsh and raupō appears to have been mown in front and outside of a private property”.

“While the loss is not large, the area has been identified as important marshbird habitat,” the report said.

Dean said a regional compliance team and land management officers had visited the site and told them to stop, which they had done. The staff were going to revisit the site to assess natural regeneration. If the site did not regenerate naturally they would look at doing some planting to restore the site back to wetland.

The report recommended that public education measures were taken about the importance of salt marsh to prevent further loss and damage, as well as discouraging access to and trampling of saltmarsh.

The saltmarsh around Wainui Stream had also declined slightly, due to damage from a quad bike track used to access a maimai further in the harbour.

Other concerns were a noticeable spread of invasive weed salt-water paspalum, at Tuanui, on the Wainui Road, between the oyster farm and Burma Road. The weed - which can smother large areas, alter waterways and reduce the amount of marshbird habitat - is easily spread via fragments. Since 2014 it has taken over an area of about 960 square metres that was previously sea couch and oioi.

The most significant decline in the condition of saltmarsh was at Whangakopikopiko Island, near the harbour entrance, due to erosion.

The report was released in 2022 and undertaken by environmental data officer Lisa Bevan, who visited and assessed 34 sites around the harbour.