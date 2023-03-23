Former Coast to Coast winner's dying wish was to help NZ become predator-free

Penny Willocks’​ dying wish was to help New Zealand become free of predators.

The two-day Coast to Coast​ winner died of cancer, aged 38, in September 2021, and bequeathed $10,000 towards a predator-free project that was still forming in her mind.

That gift has become Give a Trap, a website that matches donors with predator-free groups needing traps.

Willocks never saw the website up and running, but it is “very Penny”, said her dad, Murray Willocks.​

“This is what she would do … in terms of generosity and commitment to the environment.”

“I’m sad that Penny died, but I’m very proud that this legacy will be left,” said her mum, Donna Willocks,​ through tears.

At Give a Trap, donors select a predator-free group they wish to support. There are 12 at the moment – including Akaroa Trap Library, Predator Free Port Hills and Taranaki Kiwi Trust – and more to come.

The group specifies what trapping gear they need and the cost. The donor selects how many traps they wish to donate – roughly $60 to $100 each – and provide their credit card details.

The website places orders with trap manufacturers, and they deliver them to predator-free groups.

Penny, a radiation therapist, was described as a traveller, tramper and friend to many around the world.

She first entered the two-day women’s Coast to Coast in 2006, finishing 10th in a time of 14:07:38. The next year she won the class in a time of 13:53:15. Her speciality was kayaking.

She became interested in predator-free during a tramp around the Island Hills Station Walking Track​ in North Canterbury in 2020.

She wanted to donate traps to Island Hills but that was logistically hard, said her dad.

Then she got sick.

Penny’s obituary asked mourners, “No flowers please. Penny would rather you to buy a predator trap for a local community project.”

However, donating traps was easier said than done, especially for Penny’s many overseas friends, said her dad.

By the time of her memorial service in December 2021 the message became: “Please donate to Penny's Predator-Free Project”.

Friends across New Zealand and the world were enthusiastic, and her initial $10,000 became $38,000. That was more than enough to seed the Give a Trap website.

“We’re nice city people who believe in the predator-free programme but are not going to get out and lay traps,” said Murray Willocks. Give a Trap solves that problem.

Gifting became fundamental to the website’s creation. Murray asked people for help – lawyers, public relations experts, graphic artists – and they said, “here you are, I'll help” for free.

“People have been so generous with their time,” said Donna.

The only costs incurred were for the web developer and the trademark. There is no fee to use the website.

Last week, the Willocks gifted the website to Forest & Bird, which is better equipped to run it day-to-day.

“We’re not geeks,” said Murray.

“It’s a nice fit for us,” said Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki.

“It felt like the right thing to do and came with a pretty inspiring story.”