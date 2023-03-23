The can collector of Castle St: 'It gets me out and about'

As hundreds of students partied on Castle St on St Patrick’s Day, Ivan Booth moved quietly around them picking up discarded aluminium cans.

Using a handheld grabber, he puts them in a sack, and over the course of a week accumulates around 100kg of cans from the streets of Dunedin’s student quarter.

Booth, 79, could only manage to wheel about 40kg at a time in his trolley, which he pushes to a metal recycling depot several kilometres away in exchange for about $1.60 a kilogram.

“It’s my pocket money,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Naked man running through school sparks St Patrick's Day arrest

* Heart of glass: Students encouraged to buy alcohol in cans, not bottles

* University tight-lipped over ramifications for St Patrick's Day revellers



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Ivan Booth is a familiar sight in Dunedin's student quarter, picking up discarded cans that he exchanges for cash.

He could take the cans in his truck, an old Austin, but prefers a brisk walk – rain, hail or shine.

Booth picks up cans from the Leith St North, Castle, Howe and Dundas streets, which are “real can areas”.

He sticks to those areas because he lives in the heart of that student quarter, on Leith St North, in his family home, which has been on the site since the 1870s.

When he was a child the area was not known for students or street parties, but was a family-orientated area for the working class, Booth said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Booth, of Leith St North, has lived in the student area all of his life.

His playground included in the waters of the Leith, where he fished and swam.

“It was alive with trout,” he said.

The fabric of his neighbourhood changed when mixed flatting came in, sparking a demand for more homes near the university. And while families moved out and students moved in, Booth remained.

“I remember when no-one wanted to buy property around here,” the retired heavy canvas worker said.

He bought his late parents’ home, opting to stay in the area. Despite the odd offer from real estate agents and developers he had no plan to move from the home and the adjoining section.

“Underneath I’m a pretty hardcore businessman.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Booth with his grabber in the Dunedin's student quarter, picking up discarded cans to exchange for cash on St Patrick’s Day.

While living among the students was at times entertaining, “you couldn’t live here with a family”, said Booth, who doesn’t have children and lives alone.

That was because of the odd bottle being thrown, and the danger of broken glass underfoot.

He had few issues with the students over the years, who were always respectful, but did note their music getting louder.

Despite sometime large numbers of people out on the streets, Booth was not deterred in collecting cans at night.

He often had students wanting to take selfies with him. “They really like that,” he said.

There was the odd disturbance when the former pub, the Gardens Tavern, known as ‘Gardies’ used to close, with pub goers often “gate crashing” parties in the area.

“It has quietened down a bit,” he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Booth says the area used to be full of families. Now it’s full of students.

One trend he had noticed was that students had become “more respectful of recycling”.

“But they still throw the cans out on the street.”

That coincided with an increasing number of alcohol varieties sold in cans, rather than glass, with police, the city council and the university now advocating for local liquor outlets to stock less of the latter.

Booth said he would like to see more children collect cans, which kept streets clean, promoted recycling, and gave them access to money.

He recalled many other people picking up cans to exchange for cash when recycling for money first came in, but they had come and gone.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Booth still lives in his childhood home.

And before that “there was more money in glass than cans”, he said.

Now those bottles were left on the streets, and could injure someone when they invariably broke, he said.

While he remained hopeful recycling would continue to improve, particularly with glass bottles, he had no plans to stop collecting cans.

“It gets me out and about.”