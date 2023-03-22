Council dumped with $11.7m bill for clean-up of old Peel Forest landfill

Exposed waste in the long closed landfill near Peel Forest. Picture taken November 2020.

The clean-up of a long-closed erosion-threatened landfill is going to add $7.4 million to the Timaru District Council's debt levels.

The previously covered landfill, on Dennistoun Rd, Peel Forest, closed in 2002 after being originally established by the Strathallan County Council in 1963-64.

Flooding in the adjacent Rangitata River exposed the gully section of the landfill in December 2019.

Council and other stakeholders have undertaken some mitigation works to the river's changes in an effort to prevent a catastrophic failure that could rip open the landfill and result in the buried waste being swept downstream.

READ MORE:

* Erosion-threatened landfill's risk at Peel Forest still being evaluated

* Calls for Peel Forest speed limit to be reduced



However, a report and discussions on the annual plan to Tuesday's council meeting revealed an $11.7m plan to excavate the landfill and relocate its contents to the Redruth landfill in Timaru.

The overall cost of the project surprised councillors Allan Booth and Michelle Pye.

Cr Booth said “$11.7m is just incredible”.

“Why do we actually have to do something with that. Can we sort of push that out and work on something, some other option that is more cost-effective,” he said.

“It seems we are rushing in and that's a huge number.”

Kelsey Porter Rubbish is continuing to surface after the Fox landfill was breached in March 2019, and local Kelsey Porter is upset officials are not doing more to clean it up. (First published March 2020)

Cr Pye said “I really struggle, like some of the others in the room, how everything costs so much, like $11m for a digger and few trucks to clear out a dump”.

“That's a lot of digger hours, and I struggle with that. I probably have a similar challenge in how can we do that cheaper.

“We seem to be stuck in the middle of two generations in that we are trying to pay our share, so the future generations pay their fair share. But, we are also cleaning up the mess of the previous generation with the Peel Forest dump and with the (Sophia St) car park.

“We need to be responsible, and I don’t think kicking the can down the road is the answer.”

Jason Rivett, the council's acting group manager commercial and strategy, said it should be remembered that the $11.7m “is just the operating costs, so some of these have offsetting revenue”.

“The $11.7m actually includes $4.35m of revenue that we are getting across the weighbridge, so the net amount that we are going to fund through debt is $7.4m.

“So that debt funding is over 25 years at a cost of $296,000 each year.

“It still has to appear as an operating cost because that is just the way we have to show it.

“So the net impact of Peel Forest is $296,000 in terms of this year.”