'They're burying their shame': Farmer furious as regional council buries thousands of dead eels

Thousands of eels have been washed up and stranded on Canterbury farmland after flooding.

A furious farmer has accused Environment Canterbury of having “buried their shame” after thousands of eels that washed up near his property were buried.

Local farmer Tim Sanson found an enormous mass of eels stranded on his property near Lake Ellesmere after high winds and tides broke the bank that neighbours his land, washing in the fish.

Sanson has been living on his 60-acre farm for four years, and said Environment Canterbury (ECan) has not maintained the seaside bank to stop tides from flooding his and neighbouring properties and swamping them with sea water.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Tim Sanson found thousands of eels stranded on his property after a breach in a seawall left a creek used by the fish to breed and for migration flooded.

The breaches in the seawall meant that when it floods, the nearby creek, which the eels use to breed and for migration, is engulfed and eels are carried onto the land.

He said the lives of thousands of eels could have been saved if the bank was maintained.

Instead, Sanson said ECan sent a digger to bury the eels on Thursday, leaving Sanson appalled. He carried hundreds of them to the sea himself on Wednesday in an effort to save them.

The farmer said he hadn’t shed a tear since his daughter was born 23 years ago, but stood with the digger operator “bawling” as he witnessed the eels be buried.

“It was disgraceful, there was no karakia,” he said.

Tess Brunton/RNZ Thousands of eels were stranded on a farm in Selwyn district after flooding.

However, ECan said it does not collect rates to manage coastal erosion on private land or fund repairs, but has a dedicated staff member to help owners understand what they can do to protect their properties, such as through private stopbanks and the moving of debris.

Sanson said ECan was “hiding their shame” after not taking action, since he had gone to the organisation in July last year expressing his concerns.

He worries that flooding could spread even further to nearby townships Lincoln and Leeston, since there are no hills between his property and the communities.

“Reinstate the bank and buy yourself some time, because it’s their (ECan’s) bank, it’s on the beachside,” Sanson urged.

“If ECan say, ‘we do nothing on the beach because it’s not our domain’, why were they there clearing out the eels?”

ECan field operations manager Leigh Griffiths said: “Local Environment Canterbury staff were on site to assist recovery of those tuna that were still alive.

“Several thousand tuna (male shortfin) were able to be returned to the sea today.

“Sadly, there were also several thousand that didn’t make it.”

Selwyn District Council said it maintains the land drainage network in the area, but it does not have the mandate to carry out land remediation works on the beach or on Sanson’s private property.

“The council has worked with Mr Sanson around all areas where we have an ability to assist, and staff and volunteers have been onsite today assisting with the clear up of the eels,” said council infrastructure and property manager Murray Washington.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sanson carried hundreds of eels to sea to help save them, but much of his effort was in vain as many more died. He says Environment Canterbury should have maintained a stopbank - but the council says it is not its job.

Sanson, however, feels the issue will not be solved until regional councils take responsibility and action.

“Why can’t they go, ‘Our first name is “Environment”, this is a part of the environment and there is an issue’.

“They seem to be holding me responsible because they keep saying it’s private land.

“I don’t understand why they’re ducking for cover.”