Wellington's Southern Landfill cuts emissions drastically by turning methane gas to electricity

The Southern Landfill in Wellington has reduced emissions by about 60% with new technologies helping with the dramatic reduction.

Wellington’s Southern Landfill cut its emissions by 60% last year, by capturing harmful gas from organic waste and turning it into electricity.

The power, the equivalent of powering 1,100 homes a year, then went into the local network.

A new biogas system which captured methane gas from the landfill and turned it into energy was installed a year ago after an agreement between Wellington City Council and LMS Energy.

Southern Landfill waste operations manager Stefan Borowy said “as a result of that, and some other careful management practices of landfill gas at the landfill, we've managed to establish a 62% reduction in emissions”.

READ MORE:

* Cheat Sheet: What is a national food plan, and how would it help our food security?

* Kitchen compost scheme could prevent thousands of tonnes of carbon per year

* Why climate-heating methane escapes our landfills



He said they hoped to have more improvements in place in the coming months at the landfill to help drive down emissions.

“Ultimately, if we weren't putting organic waste into the landfill, it wouldn't be producing methane. That would be the best option.”

The government said in 2022 it wanted most New Zealanders to have dedicated kerbside food waste collection by 2030 to divert organic waste from landfill.

If organic waste was taken out of landfill, Borowy said there would still be methane coming from the landfill for about 20 to 40 years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Manager of Waste Operations Stefan Borowy beside the pipe that takes gas from the landfill to the biogas capture system.

“All the waste from 1996 up until 2026 will continue generating methane. It's this thing called biodegradation​ process, which initially starts quite slowly and then ramps up over the years and then gradually decreases in terms of production.”

Asked the downside to keeping organic waste in landfill and turning the gas to electricity, Borowy said, “because you're using landfill space, and also, there are better things to be doing with your food waste”.

“Our plans are to look at alternative ways in which we can gather all of that food waste and process it so that it doesn't have to go into landfill.

“It costs quite a lot of money to construct a landfill. So every square metre space that you can save, then that allows the life of the landfill to be prolonged.”

Supplied Food rescue app Foodprint’s Michal Garvey said about a third of the food produced for human consumption is wasted.

Founder and director Michal Garvey​ of food rescue app Foodprint said about a third of the food produced for human consumption was wasted, and the majority of food that ended up wasted went to landfill.

There it emitted methane – which had a 28 times greater warming effect than carbon dioxide.

Garvey said many people thought that when they put food products out to landfill, it would compost and breakdown – like that if it were in a garden.

Instead, “it’s contributing to the climate crisis”.

Garvey said converting the gas to energy was a good, interim solution.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Southern Landfill in Wellington has reduced emissions by about 60% with new technologies helping with the dramatic reduction.

“Putting food scraps back into the ground and using as compost is a better solution we should be working towards,” she said.

Former Labour cabinet minister Iain Lees-Galloway of Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) said “globally food waste, if it was a country, would the third-largest emitter... of carbon emissions”.

“Everything we can do to avoid food waste going into landfill is worthwhile. There’s lots of different points along the food chain you can intervene to prevent that waste from happening.”

He said capturing methane and turning it into power was a “good start”.

“Obviously, we would far rather that food wasn't wasted in the first place.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Southern Landfill’s total emissions was down from 76,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2021 to 30,000 tonnes in 2022

The Southern Landfill’s total emissions was down from 76,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2021 to 30,000 tonnes in 2022.

Borowy said that was largely due to the way the gas was captured.

“Putting in the lines that collect the gas, we can show that are no leaks in those lines. And then making sure that we can extract it as efficiently as possible.

The gas comes from the landfill up in the valley, runs through to the area near the Tip Shop “where all of the impurities are taken out”.

“We hope to have more improvements over the coming months in terms of emissions,” he said.

WCC Climate Change Response manager Alison Howard said landfills accounted for about half of the council’s emissions.

“Reducing those emissions is a huge step in the right direction,” she said.

According to WCC, food waste put out 409,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.