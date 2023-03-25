Plaque dedicated to three men killed by sharks off Dunedin's coast to be replaced

A memorial plaque at St Clair, Dunedin, pictured in this 2015 photo, commemorates Leslie Jordan, William (Bill) Black and Graeme Hitt, who were all killed in shark attacks.

A plaque commemorating three men who were killed by great white sharks off Dunedin’s coast is to be replaced.

The plaque, which was gifted by survivor Barry Watkins in 2011, is dedicated to those ‘Taken by the Great White Shark on our Coast’.

Watkins was attacked by a 4m-long great white shark while surfing at St Clair on March 30, 1971.

The lettering on the plaque had been damaged due to saltwater and wind, and would be replaced by the Dunedin City Council on Tuesday morning. Watkins planned to attend, he said.

STUFF Shark attack survivor Barry Watkins faced his fears and went on a shark dive out of Bluff in this 2018 video.

A council spokesperson said the existing plaque was deteriorating.

‘’We want to make sure this important piece of Dunedin history continues to be recorded in the area into the future.”

Watkins’ close encounter with a great white was documented in the 2019 Stuff series Below the Surface.

The then 16-year-old had wagged school to go surfing when he and his board were pulled under the waves.

Watkins saw "this huge head of a fish" holding onto his leg and his surfboard.

"I remembered the eyes … these huge bloody eyes."

Supplied Barry Watkins' surfboard showing the teeth marks of the great white shark.

He was bitten on his leg, and as the waves coloured with his own blood he became separated from his board. Fortunately, the shark attacked it again and threw the board in his direction.

The shark mounted the board just after Watkins grabbed at it.

"I could have reached out and poked it in the eye, and then it slid back into the water and took one bite, got a really good hold and the board snapped in half."

He was able to surf on the broken board to the shore, an ordeal which left him with 90 stitches and a tale to tell.

Richard Davison/Stuff Barry Watkins was attacked as a teen by a great white shark while surfing at St Clair, Dunedin.

Shark nets were installed due to public hysteria over the three shark-related deaths in the late 1960s.

Watkins’ was the last recorded shark attack off the Dunedin coast.

Until the Leslie Jordan attack at St Clair in 1964, there had been only four recorded fatal shark attacks in New Zealand. Those were in Wellington in 1852, in Napier and Kumara, both in 1896, and at the Otago community of Moeraki in 1907.

In just over a four-year period, two other young men were killed by sharks off Dunedin’s coast; William Black at St Kilda in 1967, and Graeme Hitt at Aramoana in 1968.

In data provided to a coroner as a part of the inquest into the death of Kaelah Marlow at Waihī Beach in 2021, Department of Conservation shark expert Clinton Duffy noted he had recorded 61 unprovoked shark attacks on swimmers and surfers from 1852 through to early December 2020.

Of those, 10 were fatal.