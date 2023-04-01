One year on: Cuttings from controversially-felled Timaru tree looking good

Nursery technician Trish Moke-Pouwhare and a piece of the ‘Champagne tree’, that she successfully propagated.

Just hours after the felling of one of Timaru’s oldest, tallest and most beloved trees attentions turned to saving its legacy, and a year on there is positive news with cuttings doing well.

The giant Wellingtonia, standing about 34 metres, and known by many as the ‘Champagne tree’ was controversially chopped down about 9am on March 31, 2022.

The next day, Dr William Rolleston, a descendant of Elizabeth Perry who planted the tree in 1873, along with his brother and South Pacific Sera business partner – John Rolleston, salvaged cuttings from the tree, in the hope of continuing the legacy of its seedling.

The tree, which towered above lower Wai-iti and Beverley roads was fondly known by residents as the Christmas tree, as it was home to the town’s festive star from 2003 until 2020.

A year on, Dr Rolleston said the family was pleased it took the initiative to take the cuttings.

“The only thing you notice when you drive past the site [on Wai-iti Rd] is that the tree is missing,’’ he said.

“The only thing that lifts your soul is to think that legacy has a chance of continuing.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dave Caird, of Plantorama, holds cuttings from Timaru's ‘Champagne’ tree in December.

He said there were still many in the community angry about the tree’s felling.

Two lots of cuttings were taken – one of which was sent to Plantorama, near Pleasant Point, while the other was delivered to Scion, a Crown research institute, in Rotorua.

Both sets of cuttings continue to do well.

Plantorama owner Dave Caird said receiving the cuttings was exciting as he knew the tree’s history and its importance to Timaru.

“We wanted to see it survive,’’ Caird said.

“And then maybe someone will plant one at Caroline Bay for everyone to enjoy again.’’

In the past year the cuttings have grown well and in December Caird confirmed the cuttings were transferred from propagating trays to individual pots, and had good roots on them.

This week Caird said not a lot had changed with the cuttings since then.

“There is the initial flush of growth and the roots will be developing.

“I’m very, very happy with how they’re all going.’’

He did not realise it was the first anniversary of the tree’s felling but said it was an honour to have the cuttings.

Meanwhile, at Scion, the tree had become somewhat of a star, one of its cuttings making the front page of the research institute’s magazine.

The institute said one of the cuttings has gone from having a single root that pushed through the Ellepot paper pot it was in, into developing a larger root system, “so it’s becoming a lot more structural’’.

“We’ll now wait for some more of the root system to grow until it’s big enough to be put into a pot after winter. We’d like to wait until it has pushed a little bit of new tip growth out above ground to ensure it will cope,’’ it says.

MARC LAURSEN Timaru's "Champagne Tree" is felled on March 31, 2022.

The cuttings have been propagated by Scion where nursery staff discovered early signs of healthy root structure in a young plant eight months after branches were sent to them.

Their mission now is to grow at least one plant into mother stock that can provide further cuttings and repatriate these to Timaru.

Branches from the tree were put into bags of water and sent to Scion in boxes on ice about four days after the tree was felled.

The success had been credited by Scion to the expertise of nursery technician Trish Moke-Pouwhare who took cuttings from the branches, and the Ellepot paper pot technology used in Scion’s nursery to accelerate plant propagation.

Earlier attempts to preserve the tree’s genetics through tissue culture techniques were unsuccessful.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The tree towered over its Wai-iti Rd site, reaching about 34 m before it was cut down. (File photo)

The ground once shadowed by the tree, has changed a lot in one year.

The concrete car parks, hedges and memorial trees at the former site of the town’s RSA have gone and in their place is shingle, excavation machinery and a large retaining wall at the end of the property – all to make way for an 11-lot subdivision on the 6600m² site.

Yedo Investments, owned by former Timaru mayor Damon Odey and his father Robert Odey, is the company behind the development.

Damon Odey did not respond to Stuff’s questions this week.

The tree’s seedling was given by George Rhodes, runholder at The Levels, to his wife, Elizabeth, and it first grew at the site of the present main Timaru District Council building.

After her husband died, Elizabeth remarried Timaru lawyer, Arthur Perry, and had the tree moved to the Perry residence, off Wai-iti Rd, in 1873. The tree was then in poor shape and a bet was made, for a case of champagne, that it would not survive.

It thrived and became known as the ‘Champagne Tree’, having even reputedly been scaled on one occasion by Sir Edmund Hillary.