Conservation dog a 'game changer' in mission to eliminate hedgehogs

Nightshade, a border terrier conservation dog, on Banks Peninsula. The radio collar transmits her location.

All Nightshade​ wants to do is “find hedgehogs”, says handler Karin Bos.​

Nightshade, a 3½-year-old purebred border terrier,​ has been engaged by Pest Free Banks Peninsula​ to perform her hedgehog mission with a terrier’s singular intensity.

She has “awesome concentration,” said Bos. “Basically I don’t have to tell her to hunt. She just goes off, I follow her, and try to stay close.”

Pest Free Banks Peninsula, a community-led group of 14 organisations supported by agencies and iwi, is about two years into a massive programme to rid the peninsula and Kaitōrete Spit​ of mammal pests by 2050.

Conservation dogs are the latest and probably one of the best tools available.

Their magnificent noses, combined with extensive training and the bond between the canine and the handler, are key to their success.

Nightshade promised to be a “game-changer”, said Bos. She finds hedgehogs when the other techniques, such as hi-tech​ thermal and infrared cameras, cannot.

Nightshade arrived just before Christmas and has so far mostly been deployed on Kaitōrete Spit.

Pest Free Banks Peninsula/Supplied Pest Free Banks Peninsula’s Karin Bos moves traps. She’s become a dog handler.

Pest Free Banks Peninsula fears hedgehogs may be found in the metre-high native bracken that dominates some parts of the spit, said operations manager Tim Sjoberg.

Nightshade has helped confirm that hedgehogs prefer tussock landscapes over bracken. She has also contributed to showing that hedgehogs have been successfully removed from a 45-hectare containment zone and had not returned.

This was the first time hedgehogs had been removed from a large landscape on mainland New Zealand and outside a fenced sanctuary, Predator Free Banks Peninsula said, calling it a “proof of concept”.

Nightshade triangulates hedgehog scents. When she locates a den, she signals Bos, who digs out the animals to be dispatched humanely.​

Despite being cute, hedgehogs are regarded as a pest. They eat native insects and lizards, as well as birds’ eggs and chicks, according to DOC.

Nightshade lives on Bos’s Little River lifestyle block in a palatial kennel, which has cedar siding, carpet and internal gib.

Karin Bos/Pest Free Banks Peninsula Pest Free Banks Peninsula conservation dogs. Jerry, left, specialises in feral cats, while Nightshade, right, specialises in hedgehogs.

About six weeks ago, Bos took possession of Jerry,​ a springer spaniel who specialises in feral cats. He is still in training.

Still to come to Pest Free Banks Peninsula are Bob,​ Nightshade’s son, who has been trained for hedgehog scat – a distinct skill. Later, they will get possum dog Mac​ and possum scat dog Fritz.​

Becoming pest-free “can’t be achieved without dogs”, said Bos, as some individual pests will be too cautious to enter a trap box or eat a bait, and others will learn to avoid them. It’s thought only a dog can find these individuals.

