Kiwi take to Wellington hills so well their transmitters are removed

The wahine toa of Wellington’s kiwi clan, Anahera, is now roaming transmitter-free in the hills of Welligton.

The Capital Kiwi Project, which is bringing a wild kiwi population back to Wellington, decided to remove the transmitters from the female kiwi in the 13-strong group of birds, with Anahera one of the first.

“Now that the team are confident that the kiwi are establishing territories and holding or putting on weight, we’re happy to remove the ankle bracelets from the wāhine,” Capital Kiwi Project said in a social media post.

Male kiwi would continue to be monitored with the transmitters – likened to a FitBit for birds – as the tāne incubate the eggs and it was important to know when nesting was taking place.

For the first time in generations, 13 wild kiwi are roaming Wellington’s bushland, as an ambitious project to bring the national bird back to the capital takes flight.

Anahera​, who is the matriarch of the group, was rescued from a pine harvest as an adult in Te Wera Forest in East Taranaki all the way back in 1980.

Capital Kiwi Project Taina​ and Whiro are the youngest pair in a cohort of birds released into the wild in Wellington last November by the Capital Kiwi Project.

Anahera has gone on to spend the following 42 years at Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, where she has given birth to more than 60 kiwi chicks.

At least 44 years old, she has now produced several generations of kiwi at Kiwi House. Her current partner, Nouveau, is eight years old.

With her transmitter removed, Anahera has been released from the oversight of the Capital Kiwi Project and would be welcomed into Mākara by locals, iwi and a network of 4500 stoat traps.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Rangers attached trackers to the kiwi before they were released in Mākara, Wellington in November 2022. (File photo)

Professor Tom Roa, Ngāti Hinewai kaumātua, said in the social media post that Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o Te Ika – iwi mana whenua in Wellington – also migrated to the region from Taranaki.

“We were particularly keen to bring Anahera here, to return her to her people,” he said.

Anahera’s liberation marked a reconnection, Roa said.