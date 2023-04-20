Revival of forest, resurgence of birdsong after major West Coast pest operation

Franz Josef Wilderness Tours owner Dale Burrows turned his hand to conservation projects during the Covid-19 pandemic

A Carbon Zero eco-tourism business on the West Coast has seen the forest and birdlife rebound as a result of a major pest control operation in the area.

Franz Josef Wilderness Tours owner Dale Burrows has taken part in various environmental initiatives, including the Zero Invasive Predators (ZIP) Predator Free South Westland project.

“What is truly amazing is the impact of the predator-free programme on the forest. It is not just the resurgence of birdsong, but also the revival of the forest itself,” he said.

He said the native kiekie plant had been revitalised since the project began.

Despite operating tours in the area for years, Burrows had never witnessed the kiekie’s beautiful white flower bloom, as pests consumed them.

“With the elimination of pests, we're now seeing kiekie flowers. And now that the flowers have blossomed, we will see the kiekie fruit which will provide sustenance for indigenous bird species.”

Supplied Franz Josef Wilderness Tours owner Dale Burrows teaches visitors about the environment.

He said seeing the impacts of the project was “truly rewarding”.

It uses aerial 1080 operations to eradicate invasive species like rats, possums, and stoats and advanced technology like drones and AI (artificial intelligence) cameras to prevent re-infestation and restoring the ecological balance in the region.

“An AI camera is installed every 600m around the lake's perimeter, encircling the sanctuary, and throughout the region,” Burrows said

“ZIP rangers will receive alerts about predator sightings, like ‘there was a rat at camera X at 3 am’, allowing them to respond swiftly and prevent breeding.”

Supplied Franz Josef Wilderness Tours runs kayaking trips on Lake Mapourika in South Westland.

For the past 10 years, Franz Josef Wilderness Tours has been running kayak tours, stand up paddle-board excursions, boat journeys, and nature walks through a kiwi sanctuary in the West Coast rainforest.

Burrows, originally from Rakaia, Canterbury, grew up on a farm with a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the natural environment.

Supplied Dale Burrows of Franz Josef Wilderness Tours.

During the pandemic, the business took part in the Department of Conservation's (DOC) Jobs for Nature Programme with employees doing work like monitoring bat and fish populations, analysing camera trap data, and conducting kiwi health checks.

Staff collected sound recordings of a newly-discovered population of critically endangered long-tail bats, or pekapeka, which was a “real buzz”, Burrows said.

Inspired by his farming family, Burrows set about making his business carbon-neutral after his brother who runs a sheep and beef farm planted 18 hectares of native trees to offset his carbon footprint.

Burrows said the experience with Jobs for Nature helped his staff learn more about their natural environment which they could pass on to visitors.

Visitor numbers had bounced back to almost 120% of pre-Covid times.