'Spectacularly large' aquatic worm spreading in Lyttelton Harbour

Mediterranean fanworm is a “spectacularly large worm” that can grow to 60cm in tubes that it creates.

A “spectacularly large” aquatic worm that hitch-hikes into harbours on the hulls of boats and grows on jetties and moorings – crowding out native species – has been found outside the Lyttelton port area for the first time.

It has prompted calls from Ngāti Wheke,​ the Lyttelton Port Company and the Naval Point Club for an urgent clean hull policy. Biosecurity NZ considers eradication at Lyttelton unfeasible, even though that has been achieved elsewhere.

An Environment Canterbury (ECan) survey in March revealed Mediterranean fanworm​ ​was growing on vessels in Cass and Corsair bays and at the Naval Point marina, the derelict one at Magazine Bay.​ The samples were confirmed by Niwa.

Previously, the pest was confined to the inner harbour at Lyttelton.

Fanworm, which probably came from Australia, was first discovered in New Zealand waters in 2008, in Lyttelton, and in Auckland the next year.

Eradication efforts in Lyttelton Harbour failed and in 2010 it was put into Biosecurity NZ’s national marine high risk site surveillance programme, which means Niwa looks for it every six months and kills what it finds.

Chris Woods/Niwa A scuba diver inspects Mediterranean fanworm in New Zealand waters. Lyttelton boaties want stronger rules to slow the spread of the pest.

“In 2020, we noticed that numbers of fanworm in the inner harbour were increasing,” said ECan biosecurity manager Carl Diamond.​

Stuff understands the increased numbers were on or under wharfs and underwater structures damaged by the earthquakes and still not demolished. These condemned areas were too dangerous for scuba divers to enter.

In response to the increased numbers, ECan launched its own surveillance programme, which found the worms in March.

ECan also checked hulls and underwater structures in Timaru, Akaroa Harbour, Purau and Diamond Harbour. Fanworm was not detected.

However, on December 29 last year, a vessel from Lyttelton was inspected in Tory Channel by Marlborough officials. Eight fanworms, some over 15cm long, were found on the keel.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF An ECan biosecurity dive team inspect Timaru port for unwanted organisms.

Officials took it so seriously the vessel was immediately directed to Waikawa near Picton, hauled out of the water and cleaned “that day”.

Mediterranean fanworm (sabella spallanzanii)​ has no predators in New Zealand. It is a “spectacularly large worm with a characteristic circular whirl of filaments … [and can] look like a graceful, golden flower in the water,” according to Niwa.

The worms can grow up to 60cm long and live inside tubes they create.

They fix to vessel hulls, pilings and other underwater structures and form dense colonies that quickly crowd out other species including natives, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

ECan considers it one of the three main marine biosecurity threats in the region. But there’s a native fanworm that looks similar, and people should not attempt to remove any species found in the water but instead report it to ECan or MPI.

Meanwhile, users of Lyttelton Harbour are demanding stronger biosecurity rules to fight the worm.

Ngāti Wheke,​ the Lyttelton Port Company and the Naval Point Club​ all agree that “clean hull” regulations are needed in Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour to fight fanworm.

“We have to find a quick pathway through the red tape and introduce a clean hull policy,” John Kottier,​ programme manager for Kaimahi for Nature​ and a Rapaki Tangata Tiaki​ (marine guardian), told an ECan council meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s the only way to deal with it,” said Colin Lock,​ Naval Point boating club board chairperson, while Phil de Joux,​ chief corporate affairs officer at the port company, said LPC “strongly supports clean hull regulations”.

Clean hull rules would mostly affect vessels that are permanently kept in the water – whether at the new Te Ana Marina​ or at moorings in Corsair, Purau and other bays.

The rules wouldn’t much affect sail boats, power boats, jet skis and the like that are stored on land.

Clean hull rules elsewhere require boaties to have hulls inspected and cleaned every few years and keep records showing this – in effect, marine biosecurity warrants of fitness.

Inspections can be done by divers, but best practice is to haul vessels out of the water and scrape the hulls and keel. Most boaties do this already for maintenance purposes and looking for fanworm becomes part of the routine, Lock said.

Vessels permanently kept in the water are typically large and heavy, and need specialist equipment. Naval Point Club has a haul-out yard, but it cannot handle vessels larger than 12m, he said.

A better location, called the “inner harbour triangle”, had been identified and the club was keen to invest in the needed equipment, but an agreement with the port company and the council came up short, he said.

Marlborough Sounds Marinas/Supplied A particularly bad infection of fanworm in Marlborough.

“The key … is not to make yachties and commercial operators feel they’re being sideswiped with regulations and costs for no reason,” said Kottier.

“We need to send the boating community a message that we have the opportunity and a responsibility to protect the marine environment for future generations.”

The Top of the South area has clean hull regulations, and these caught the yacht in December. Fanworm has been detected there dozens of times over the last decade, according to public records.

Fanworm is well established in the inner Lyttelton harbour, the Waitematā and Whangārei harbours, Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel, and eradication is unfeasible, said John Walsh,​ director of readiness and response at Biosecurity NZ.

It is considered eliminated in some other locations and not detected elsewhere.

It is probably eliminated in Tutukaka Marina in Northland, Picton and Golden Bay, except for worms coming by ship.