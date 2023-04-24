Concern over decline in third of Tasman district's monitored waterways

The Moutere River, pictured here in 2017, was named as one of the Tasman region’s “Dirty Eight” by a council scientist, as it is in a “particularly poor state”.

More resources are needed to deal with Tasman’s most degraded streams, says a scientist who drew attention to its “Dirty Eight” waterways.

Trevor James, the Tasman District Council's senior resource scientist freshwater and estuarine ecology, said council staff were seeing a decline in around a third of monitored waterways.

Over 40% of sites had very likely increasing nitrogen concentrations, and less than 5% were improving, James told Stuff.

In a five yearly river water quality report to the council's operations committee this month, eight of the smaller rivers in pastoral or urban environments were found to be in a “particularly poor state”.

READ MORE:

* Third attempt ends with line honours for former Nelson sailor in Solo Trans-Tasman Challenge

* When you order 'a beer' how much do you get and how much does it cost around NZ?

* Return to the beautiful game; boots, offside rule and all



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A flooded Borck Creek in 2022. Urban streams Borck, Murchison and Reservoir Creeks have the poorest macro-invertebrate condition, the report said.

Dubbed the “dirty eight” by James in his council presentation they are Reservoir and Borck creeks in Richmond, Neimann Creek in the Waimea Plains, Tasman Stream, Moutere River, Motupipi River and its tributary Powell Creek near Tākaka, and Neds Creek in Murchison.

The report, by James and environmental monitoring officer Jonathan McCallum, attributed degrading water quality to a number of factors, including nitrogen leaching through soils used for horticulture, faecal and urine contamination from pastoral farming, wildfowl, sewer leaks, stock truck wash, soak pits, leaking septic tanks, pigs and pūkeko.

Louise Thomas Pukeko control at Neimann Creek, on the Waimea Plains, seems to have improved E.coli concentrations, the report said.

Sediment was also “arguably the contaminant likely to be causing the greatest adverse effect on aquatic organisms”, a reflection of “landuse disturbance being prevalent” over the region.

The report’s authors recommended the use of sediment source tracking, which in the past had found forestry and large scale subsoil disturbance to be a “major component” of the sediment in the Waimea and Moutere catchments.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Reservoir Creek in Richmond is “very likely degrading” in E.coli. Genetic testing confirmed wildfowl and sewer leaks as sources.

During the meeting, James said that modelling showed that the council had about 150 kilometres of streams in the category of the dirty eight.

Reservoir Creek, for instance, had run-off from driveways, roads, roofs and stormwater pipes going into it.

supplied Volunteers planting trees and shrubs at the Motupipi River in 2009. The river is fed from aquifers with very high nitrate concentrations, a council report says. Even if leaching is reduced significantly, it will likely take 15 to 20 years or more for nitrate concentrations to reduce to acceptable levels in spring fed streams.

In addition to faecal matter from ducks, it had human sewage, and high water temperatures.

A gravel trap at the top led to “gravel starvation”, creating a poor macro-invertebrate habitat.

James said invertebrates were the “powerhouse” of the freshwater ecosystem, which controlled the algae in waterways.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Water is the source of life on Earth, so why are we poisoning it?

“Invertebrates are the main food source for our native fish,” he said.

“So without a good healthy diverse population of invertebrates, our native fish really do suffer.”

Staff were “really concerned” about increasing nitrates in big bodies of groundwater, such as the Waimea, Tākaka and Motueka plains, where there was a lot of intensive horticulture and agriculture.

Colin Smith/Stuff Tasman District Council scientist Trevor James uses a water quality meter in Richmond. (file photo)

“The problem with nitrogen is that it just stays in the groundwater, and it builds up high concentrations,” James said.

The report said even if nitrogen leaching reduced significantly, it was likely that it would take 15 to 20 years or more for spring fed streams fed from aquifers in a poor state to reduce nitrogen concentrations to acceptable levels.

”I think the time has come when our council needs to put a bit more effort into improvement. Councils are required by legislation to make a bigger effort than they have in the past,” James said.

“We’ve been working quietly away ... but we do need to investigate in all of these catchments.”

The good news was that only 5% or 6% of sites were degrading for E.coli, the main measure of swimmability.

The improvement, in part, was due to more fencing being done on “smaller and smaller” tributaries on farmland with animals.

In addition, the council had three new catchment facilitators who would be working with catchment groups, James said.

Staff were working with the Cawthron Institute on a project monitoring 120 sites, sampling for invertebrates, nutrients, and a number of parameters, which would enable scientists to model the state of the region’s 14,000km of rivers with greater accuracy.