More trees poisoned in Southland, but it's legal this time

Bluff Hill Motupohue Environment Trust project leader David Swann with the poisoned wilding pine trees on the northern slopes of Bluff Hill. The trees have been poisoned by the trust and native trees are being planted in their place.

Dozens of trees have again been poisoned near a Southland town, but don’t worry, it’s all above board.

Both Tuatapere and Manapouri have been the locations of illegal tree poisonings and/or fellings in recent times. Now its Bluff’s turn, but this time it’s legal.

About 250 wilding pines on the northern slopes of Bluff Hill, near the reservoirs, are dying after holes were drilled into their trunks and herbicide added.

The work was done by the Bluff Hill Motupohue Environment Trust which has been doing predator control work on the hill since 2008, to restore birdsong.

Trustee and project leader David Swann said a grant enabled the trust to expand its work on the hill, and getting rid of wilding pines was a priority.

Wilding pines were known to spread rapidly and outgrow native bush, he said.

“If we don’t take action our whole hill will be a pine forest, and native birds can’t survive in a pine forest.”

Poisoning started about three months ago and the pines were now dying.

Native trees were being planted among the dying pines and would eventually fill the gaps where the pines once were, he said.

Swann said the pine tree poisonings were the finish of a wilding pine clearance programme on the hill stretching back several years. The bulk of the work was earlier done by the Invercargill City Council with Ministry of Primary Industries funding, he said.

The council was on board with the trust’s recent pine tree clearance work, he added.

Addressing the concerns of some that the pine tree clearance work would lead to more rainwater flowing down the hill into people’s sections, Swann said native forest mopped up rainfall much better than wilding pines.