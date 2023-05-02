Jono Ridler sets off on record-breaking non-stop 100km swim across Hauraki Gulf

Jono Ridler is attempting a recording-breaking non-stop 100km swim from Great Barrier to Narrow Neck on Auckland's North Shore.

An Auckland man is attempting to do the impossible: swimming a record-breaking 100km across the Hauraki Gulf, without stopping and without assistance.

Jono Ridler, 33, starts his swim at 10am on Tuesday from Aotea Great Barrier Island and swim to Narrow Neck Beach in Devonport.

Ridler will follow rules set out by the Marathon Swimmers Federation for the solo-unassisted open-water swim record. These state that over his almost two-day journey he won’t be able to make physical contact with any support vessel or person.

The current New Zealand record is 80.8km, which was a double-crossing of Lake Taupō.

On the eve of his swim, Ridler said he was feeling excited and pretty relaxed.

“I don’t think it has fully sunk in yet, that we’re actually going to be doing this from tomorrow,” he said on Monday night.

The moment he steps into the water will be when it becomes quite real, he said.

Ridler's previous biggest swim was a Lake Taupo crossing.

‘I’m hoping to stay in that relaxed state though, because I need to be able to get some sleep tonight.”

The team had a few days of window where they could have started the swim, but kicked it off on Tuesday due to an easing weather forecast.

Ridler’s motive for the swim, done through Live Ocean, is to acknowledge the significance and value of the Gulf, while also acting as a call for the government to move now to protect and restore it.

Live Ocean Founder Blair Tuke said the platform of sport is a powerful way to bring more people around important issues.

Gareth Cooke & Joshua McCormack/Supplied Ridler will be swimming for over 30 hours without making physical contact with any kind of support vessel or person.

“It’s an unreal challenge and it’s going to raise real awareness for what’s happening below the surface here in the Gulf.”

Ridler will be swimming all through Tuesday and into the evening of Wednesday.

He has previously swum New Zealand’s ‘Triple Crown’ of marathon swimming – 23km across the Cook Strait, 40.4km up Lake Taupo and 28.6km across the Foveaux Strait.

His progress can be tracked here.