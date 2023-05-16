Government agency to face court over "failure" to protect endangered species

Two government agencies and the commercial fishing industry are to be challenged in court over their failure to stop the deaths of protected seabirds, dolphins, and sea lions in nets and lines.

At the centre of the case, taken by the Environmental Law Initiative, is FishServe, the private company which collects data from fishers about the accidental capture of protected species (known as bycatch).

The company is owned by Seafood New Zealand - the country’s biggest lobby group for the commercial fishing sector.

ELI argues this is a conflict of interest – and it is unlawful of Fisheries NZ (which regulates the industry) to delegate its duty to keep track of these deaths.

Also in the ELI’s sights is the Department of Conservation. ELI says that the agency is also entitled to access this data – but for close to 30 has failed to do so, preventing it from properly investigating and prosecute offences relating to deaths or injuries to marine wildlife and mammals.

Failure to do so breaches DOC’s own guardianship responsibilities under wildlife and marine mammal legislation, ELI will argue.

If the landmark case succeeds would be a further blow to the commercial fishing industry – and New Zealand reputation for responsible fisheries management, following moves by a US court to impose an interim ban on seafood exports from Māui dolphin habitat.

Populations of many species that inhabit New Zealand’s marine environments are declining.

Conservationists argue that reducing bycatch is the easiest of these human impacts to mitigate.

ELI’s case challenges the legality of two parts of the bycatch reporting system. The regime has been in place since the 1990s, and ELI will argue FishServe came to be a part of bycatch reporting without various lawfully-required checks.

The court will hear how the system requires commercial fishers to only report bycatch of certain species under the Fisheries Act – but it ignores stronger and broader requirements of the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Protection Act.

ELI also believes FNZ prevents DOC from accessing raw data on bycatch from FishServe – and that DOC is willing to stay out of the loop, even though it is entitled to the information.

Without those reports, it can neither prosecute offences, nor put in place population management plans.

PMPs allow for automatic and binding fishery closures if a threshold of deaths is met – but since 1996 DOC has only considered four – and none reached a Conservation Minister’s desk for approval.

The application for a judicial review will be heard by the High Court in Wellington in July.

Both DOC and FNZ declined to comment while the case is before the court. FishServe and industry bodies representing rock lobster, pāua, inshore and deep water fishing are also defendants.

FNZ’s contract with FishServe expires on September 30 – and Stuff can reveal it won’t be putting the contract out for tender.

“Fisheries New Zealand has a work programme underway to ensure continuity of the delivery of specified functions, duties and powers that support commercial fishing activities,” director of science and information Simon Lawrence said.

“As part of this process a procurement exemption was agreed, and a closed tender issued to FishServe. This exemption was on the grounds that for technical reasons – including the customised nature of the system – there is currently no real competition or reasonable alternative.”

Jeremy Helson, Seafood NZ’s chief executive, said FishServe has provided services for more than 20 years “without any issue.” And he pointed to the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) or Agribase, which maps farms, as similar industry-owned reporting models.“These services are delivered according to rigorous standards and specifications that are set by MPI, which they continually audit,” Helson said.

“If ELI considers this service not fit for purpose that’s a matter for MPI to assess and adjust the information they require. ELI’s legal case does not identify any actual problem with way services have been delivered.”

Helson says a lack of population management plans “does not reflect a lack of action” and said fisheries legislation Act contains very broad powers which have been used extensively over the last 20 years.