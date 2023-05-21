Killer seaweed invasion is 'an environmental disaster on the scale of the Rena'

When it first washed up two winters ago, on the flat, golden sands of Great Barrier Island’s Okupu Blind Bay, no-one knew what it was.

Ecologist Jack Warden, who was visiting his father on the island, curiously posted a photograph of the unusual seaweed to a citizen science website.

Browsing the site, the distinctive blade-like fronds rang alarm bells for Sergio Díaz-Martínez, a Mexican researcher who’d once worked for NIWA. He tagged a scientist at the Crown research agency – and with a few clicks of his mouse, put into swing a national biosecurity response.

NIWA notified Biosecurity New Zealand, and samples were collected. A month after it was first spotted, an incursion of caulerpa brachypus was confirmed. Caulerpa parvifolia, another strain, was also detected.

It was probably already too late. The silent invasion likely started with a tiny fragment, clinging to a boat anchor. Soon tufts and tendrils were drifting in the island’s clear waters.

Within a matter of months, it formed dense meadows of neon green, inching into rocky crevices, carpeting entire bays and smothering precious kaimoana beds.

Harmless where it is native, caulerpa is a family of fast-growing seaweeds. Although New Zealand has its own species, caulerpa brachypus is from the Indo-Pacific; exotic, invasive and likened to a marine version of foot and mouth.

Stuff The invasive Undaria seaweed has been given a knock out blow by divers in Fiordland who completed a project to rid the area's water of its suffocating growth.

Where exotic caulerpa has spread, it has devastated entire marine ecosystems, crowding out local seaweeds and grasses and driving away fish and lobsters.

In the US, they call it the “killer algae” after invasions around the Californian coast and Florida’s coral reefs.

When the caulerpa taxifolia strain, bred for use in aquariums, took hold in the Mediterranean it colonised thousands of hectares of sea bottom and is now one of two types of algae in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s top 100 ‘worst invasive alien species’ list.

Video footage shot by Kiwi divers in 2021 showed it had spread across the bay and into Tryphena, the main ferry port, and Whangaparapara harbour. Less than a year later, it had reached Ahuahu Great Mercury Island, 65km south, off Coromandel’s east coast.

During February’s Cyclone Gabrielle an estimated 100 tonnes was dumped by heaving seas on Blind Bay in Okupu.

MPI/Supplied Non-native caulerpa brachypus washed up on Okupu Bay.

“This is an environmental disaster on the scale of the Rena,” says Barry Scott, of the Aotea Great Barrier Environmental Trust. “It’s major. There is not much science on this in New Zealand but overseas it smothers growth of other organisms and wipes out biodiversity.

“The literature tells us if you let this get away, it’s an absolute disaster. In the Mediterranean, it's had huge impacts on the economy, fisheries, tourism, the whole works.”

Two months after it was first found, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and mana whenua put in place a ban on fishing and collecting seafood at Okupu, and Tryphena Harbour. It was later extended to Whangaparapara, and then the western bays of Great Mercury.

Vessel anchors and chains must be cleaned of weed, and cannot leave the three bays without a permit.

Known as a ‘controlled area notice’ or CAN, the hope was to stop the spread to the inner Hauraki gulf, where biodiversity and ecosystems are already collapsing, stripped by overfishing and choked with sediment and nitrogen.

The controls remain in place. There have also been multiple rounds of targeted, scientifically-based surveillance, both by Biosecurity NZ and NIWA, Auckland Council and Waikato Regional Council, as well as a community surveillance programme.

John Walsh, Biosecurity NZ’s director of readiness and response, says the CAN has reduced the likelihood of spread, and combined with “significant investment” in a public awareness campaign, means there has been “minimal spread” outside the controlled zones.

The agency also assembled a technical advisory group (TAG) of international scientific experts on marine alga, and those with mātauranga Māori [Māori knowledge].

Because herbicide can’t be sprayed underwater, NIWA divers trialled a salt treatment, with the crystals spread underneath hessian mats.

It killed the weed, but also almost everything around it. And after a few months the caulerpa started to grow back.

“The TAG endorsed the views of our marine scientists and was unanimous that given the extent of the spread, the limited control tools available to deal with marine invasive seaweeds, and the nature of the infestation in Aotea, eradication was not feasible.”

Scott says they gave up.

“In fairness to them, they did what they could. But they have almost resigned themselves to the fact that it can’t be eradicated on Barrier.

“It is a story of marine biodiversity under-resourced and under capacity, a lack of capability. If this spreads around the Hauraki Gulf, we will have caulerpa from Tauranga to the Bay of Islands.

Overall, Biosecurity NZ has spent $1.9m on the response. Scott says that is wanting when compared to operations to deal with land-based incursions – like the almost $1bn spent on M. bovis eradication, or $18 million to prevent the Queensland fruit fly spreading further than Auckland's North Shore.

At the very least, the trust wants more surveillance across the gulf, including with underwater drones. He is especially worried it will spread to Waiheke Island, a popular stop-off for yachties.

Glenn Edney/Supplied Eradicating caulerpa from Aotea now looks unlikely.

Glenn Edney is an ocean ecologist, working on Aotea’s community marine projects. “The lack of timely response is one of the major factors that a lot of people want addressed... For a really long time, nothing happened,” he says.

“Basically, it started out as a small infestation which could have been controlled if it had been taken seriously.

“It’s a new species that hadn't been here before. The marine side of Biosecurity New Zealand hasn't been around that long. They're not hugely well resourced. And so I think they got a bit overwhelmed by it.”

Edney says that diver-assisted hydraulic section dredging has been used successfully in other parts of the world to eradicate local infestations.

“The big burning question at the moment is what’s next? If we've accepted that we don't have any mechanisms to actually eradicate it then the next step then is containment.

“The CANs can't stay in place forever. And out on the island, people are saying we’d better get a dredging pilot going because that may be the containment strategy.”

Supplied Glenn Edney is an ocean ecologist, working on community marine projects at Aotea Great Barrier Island.

Walsh says suction dredging has had mixed success in California and New South Wales.

”These methods have been largely unsuccessful due to the species' ability to regrow from small fragments that are dislodged when attempting physical removal methods and the labour-intensive nature of the removal process,” he says.

But he’s not ruling it out, and has asked the expert group to look at the treatment. “There will be challenges...We know people are anxious to get in the water and try this method now, but the investment will be significant if we go ahead with suction dredging, and we need the best technical advice, for our circumstances, if we are to proceed.”

Because the island is a popular and busy boating region, Edney believes it is only a matter of time before the super-spreader weed starts to appear in Northland’s bays and harbours.

Northland’s regional council agrees, saying last week that not enough is being done to stop its march across the sea-floor.

It called the response so far “massively insufficient,” asked the Government for $500,000 a year to do surveillance, and demanded a meeting with ministers.

Their worst fears were realised on Friday, when Biosecurity New Zealand reported a suspected sighting at a beach near Russell, in the Bay of Islands. Divers will be deployed this week to search for samples.

Also last week, conservation group Revive Our Gulf wrote to biosecurity minister Damian O’Connor and conservation minister Willow Jean Prime urging them to use their powers to direct and resource a more ambitious response.

The group’s programme director Katina Conomos questions the decision to abandon eradication and would like to see “a more ambitious effort to investigate removal at scale”.

”We believe that we need the kind of agency and community response, and associated resourcing, that would typically be mobilised to address a sizeable oil spill.”