Government faces dilemma - and a court battle - over ocean sanctuary

Māui dolphin and the New Zealand sea lion are on a countdown to extinction – so why do politicians drag their feet?

Te Ohu Kaimoana, the organisation representing iwi fishing interests, has rejected a new proposal to establish a massive ocean sanctuary in waters north of New Zealand.

The unanimous vote – which was taken at a special annual general meeting in Wellington on Tuesday – may finally kill off the proposal for good.

Stuff understands the Government was planning to green-light the sanctuary, making it one of the world’s largest, if it secured an agreement from Te Ohu Kaimoana (TOKM) and mana whenua Ngāti Kuri, and was blind-sided by the no vote.

Environment Minister David Parker refused to answer questions from Stuff about whether he will proceed with the sanctuary, only saying the decision was disappointing.

The 620,000 km2 marine haven has been controversial for close to a decade – and almost brought down by the previous National-led government.

The latest move leaves the Government in a bind. If it proceeds, the decision is likely to end up in a court battle. If it dumps the Kermadecs proposal, that sends the signal that Māori-owned fishing interests have veto over marine protection.

Malcolm Francis/Supplied Twice the size of New Zealand’s land mass, the sanctuary would be home to 431 fish species, six million seabirds, three types of endangered sea turtles, and more than 250 species of coral and aquatic invertebrates.

The TOKM proposal paper, seen by Stuff, says the organisation will consider pursuing court action if the Government moves to establish the sanctuary.

Then-Prime Minister John Key announced its creation in front of a global audience at the UN General Assembly in New York in 2015.

It generated admiring international headlines, promising to protect 431 fish species, six million seabirds, three types of endangered sea turtles, and more than 250 species of coral and aquatic invertebrates in an area twice the size of New Zealand’s land mass.

But back home iwi were furious, worried the sanctuary would extinguish Māori rights, enshrined in the 1992 Treaty of Waitangi fisheries settlement.

The area is rarely fished – the region’s waters are very deep, and at some 1400km from the mainland, are remote.

The inshore waters around the island chain have also been a marine reserve since 1990, where all fishing and mining is prohibited.

But iwi feared it would stop future economic development in the area – such as extraction of seabed minerals used in new technologies, or fish stocks that move south as the oceans warm.

Foreign fleets in the area are known to ‘fish the line’ close to New Zealand’s watery border, and taking tuna worth an estimated $70 million each year.

A bill enacting the sanctuary passed its first reading in Parliament unopposed.

But TOKM launched court action, accusing Key’s government of reneging on the fisheries settlement.

And in September 2016, the Māori Party threatened to walk away from its support deal with National.

Following the 2017 election, opposition from NZ First prevented progress. But Parker, and Minister for Māori Crown Relations Kelvin Davis continued closed-door talks with TOKM, which were shrouded in secrecy.

Last year, a deal came very close to being struck – and was expected to be announced by then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to co-incide with World Oceans Day in early June.

At the last minute, the talks turned sour, because of a perceived lack of consultation with Ngāti Kuri.

The new deal on offer from the Government included a name change – from Rangitāhua/ Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary to Ngā Whatu-a-Māui.

A provision would be inserted into the bill to make clear that the fisheries settlement still applies – giving TOKM the option to take future legal action if it believes that deal, or the Treaty is breached. Customary fishing would also be allowed in the sanctuary.

After 20 years, the sanctuary would be reviewed and TOKM would be allowed to hold discussions with the Crown about future use of its fishing quota in the area.

A governance body – Te Kāhui would comprise of 10 members – four nominated by the Government, four by TOKM, one appointed by Ngāti Kurī and one by Far North iwi Te Aupōuri.

There would also be a new $40m Crown-funded marine scientific research plan, over 20 years, to inform decisions about the future management of the sanctuary.

After a decade, and based on this science, TOKM and the Crown would hold negotiations about changes to the allowed catch of 10 fish species.

SAMARA NICHOLAS The sanctuary will cover 15 per cent of New Zealand's exclusive economic zone, an area twice the size of our landmass and 50 times the size of our largest national park in Fiordland.

Ngāti Kurī Trust Board chairman Harry Burkhardt stepped out of the meeting, at Wellington’s James Cook Hotel, while the vote took place.

His iwi supports the concept of large-scale ocean conservation, but believes it must be Māori-led. He says there is “deep hurt’ about how the Crown proposed and proceeded with the sanctuary.

“We made it clear at the meeting that we support the concept of protected areas that allows us to heal the ocean and create abundance that plays into the future aspirations of our next generation. That’s really, really important.

“Our focus is on our mana, and not fish. The ability for us to exercise our obligations and responsibilities around our connection to that moana was our first, principal position.”

Michael Field The sanctuary would create a no-take, fully protected zone preventing all fishing and mining in the area, adding to the protections already in place.

Penetaui Kleskovic, operations manager at Te Aupouri Commercial Development, was critical of both the Government and TOKM, both of which he says seek to negate Māori rights within the Kermadecs area.

”This is the white collar push to jump on the bandwagon to avert a global environmental crisis, built on and funded by the industrialised pillaging of natural resources.

”It’s abhorrent that the opportunity cost for conservation be majority paid by indigenous people being forced to give up their economic rights, for nothing.”

Parker said the Government had tried hard to get agreement, and would consider next steps.

“The Government had been clear that it was prepared to consider compensation for fishing rights that would have been suspended by the sanctuary. The cost of that would have been relatively modest, given that little commercial fishing takes place in the sanctuary area,” he said.

“Iwi interests indicated they did not want such compensation, but the draft Supplementary Order Paper for the Bill would have nonetheless reversed National’s earlier decision to stop iwi seeking compensation through the courts.”