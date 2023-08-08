Commuters on two wheels feature in post-Covid trip upswing - new survey

After public transport fares returned to full price Auckland commuters talk about what that means for them.(Video 3 July 2023)

An upswing in work and study-related commuting over the past year has seen two-wheelers become a top choice for the additional travel.

A survey by consultants EY has found an increase in work-related trips in New Zealand, with the use of two-wheelers - motorbikes, scooters and cycles - up 63%.

Private “ride-hailing” trips such as by Uber were up 41%, groups in ride-hailing were up 48%, taxis up 37% and public transport up 24%.

“What you see in New Zealand post-Covid is a stronger take-up in public transport and cycling and scooters than we have seen traditionally,” said Chris Money, an EY partner.

EY’s Mobility Consumer Index reflected the emergence from pandemic life, with work-related trips up from an average 2.6 per week to 3.3.

The biggest growth in public transport use was by those who use it 1-2 days a week.

Money said the survey found the two-wheeler option was particularly strong for shorter journeys where public transport might previously have been the choice.

“Say within 5km of a CBD where a trip might have been a walk, then a bus - a lot of those are replaced by scooters and Ubers which are cost competitive,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Commuters board a bus on the first day without the Covid-19 protection framework.

Public transport patronage in Auckland at the end of July was 81% of the same time pre-Covid in 2019, with 1.72 million boardings across the network since the traditional March peak.

Patronage in the Otago region in the year to July, was slightly higher than the full year pre-Covid.

Attitudes on what might get motorists out of their cars, have changed little since the 2022 survey.

An unchanged 55% said they would use a private vehicle less, if public transport was free - an idea rejected by the government.

EY/Supplied Chris Money, partner, EY New Zealand

The introduction of an “urban traffic fee” or congestion charge would prompt 33% to use cars less - a policy which is still in the pipeline with a parliamentary select committee supporting the idea.

The annual survey findings were released in a week which began with the government announcing a plan to spend up to $45b building two road and one rail tunnel under Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

Money said in general, big cities like Auckland and Wellington needed to prepare for having much bigger populations.

“Stats NZ population projections conservatively estimate reaching 6 million by 2048, but with immigration now mirroring the 5 years pre-Covid, we could get there by the mid 2030s,” he said.