Eating wild mushrooms without knowing what they are 'just Russian roulette'

Peter Langlands is eager for people to learn about mushroom foraging, but says it’s important to take care.

Death Cap, Funeral Bell and Destroying Angel​ mushrooms don’t leave much to the imagination with their names – and for good reason: they are killers.

Death caps cause about 90% of mushroom related deaths worldwide and, if people manage to survive, there are often long-term complications.

Last week in Leongatha, a town a few hours outside Melbourne, three people died, and another is critically ill, from eating still unidentified poisonous mushrooms.

“If anyone is eating a wild mushroom and they don’t know what it is, then it’s just Russian roulette,” said mushroom foraging expert Peter Langlands.​

Yet Langlands doesn’t want people to be scared away from foraging, he just wants them to be aware that they need to be on their A-game when searching for new delicacies.

Interested in foraging and the natural world since he was a child, Langlands said when it comes to mushrooms, being absolutely certain of the species is critical if you want to stick it in your mouth.

He has been leading foraging tours for years and said there are opportunities to find new and interesting flavours, if you know where to look.

National Poisons Centre Wild death cap mushrooms can be deadly.

Mushrooms are concentrated sources of important nutrients, and can be used as meat substitutes in cooking.

So while there are no hard and fast rules for foraging mushrooms, there are a few guidelines that Langlands likes to teach beginners.

Firstly, he said there is no substitute for practical experience, so early on it’s important to bring someone knowledgable with you.

Once you know what to look for and how to handle and identify the mushrooms, then field guide books will make a lot more sense.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF While it's easier to find mushrooms in autumn, you can actually see them all year round if you know what you're looking for. Mycologist Jerry Cooper tells us what makes the fungi in New Zealand so special.

It’s then time to get familiar with a few key species that should set you in good stead for having a good time.

Because there are thousands upon thousands of species, Langlands has narrowed it down to a manageable list of 15 fungi varieties for people to learn to safely remember, identify and eat.

There were large online communities which were only too happy to give advice on identification as long as people took detailed photos for them.

And if people do end up eating something they think they shouldn’t have, then Langlands said they should call 111 immediately.

Sydney Morning Herald Ian and Heather Wilkinson died last week after eating poisonous mushrooms in Australia.

While it hasn’t been established what type of mushroom those in Australia ate, given the time of year and the region, Langlands believes it is likely to be Amanita phalloides, the formerly mentioned death cap.

Langlands said the danger with that species is it initially tastes and smells very good, and leads people to share it amongst groups before symptoms set in.

After an initial bout of queasiness people often experience a honeymoon period where they feel better, Langlands said, “but actually your organs are going through catastrophic failure”.

Langlands said many of the deadly mushrooms in New Zealand – such as the death cap – are mycorrhizal fungi, meaning they grow in a symbiotic association with tree roots.

But his top tip to foragers remains: If in doubt, leave it out.

Peter Langlands’ list of mushrooms to remember

1. Porcini

2. Slippery Jacks

3. Larch bolete

4. Birch bolete

5. Western painted bolete

6. Horse mushroom

7. Field mushroom

8. NZ Lions Mane Fungus

9. Poplar mushroom/ Tawaka

10. Fairy ring champignon

11. Velvetshank / Wild enoki

12. Woodear fungus

13. Shaggy inkcap

14.Giant puffball

15. Burgundy wine cap