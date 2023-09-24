At-risk little blue penguins making a comeback on Auckland's West Coast

Little Blue Penguins are becoming more prevalent around Auckland’s Piha Beach. (File photo)

The world’s smallest penguin species is gradually recovering on Auckland’s West Coast despite their numbers decreasing nationally.

Auckland Council conservation advisor Chris Bindon said there’d been an increase in sightings of little blue penguins at North Piha Beach, with residents reporting hearing and seeing them on their properties.

“The gradual recovery was noticed by the Piha NZ Dotterel Minders and council environmental contractors who saw more penguin signs including footprints while doing pest control in the area.”

To help protect the penguins, which only weigh 1kg, the council and local community had collaborated and installed roost boxes for penguins to roost, breed and hide from predators in.

The roost boxes at Piha had been modified, Bindon said, to have reduced entranceways so dogs

KAREN SAUNDERS Tūmanako the little blue penguin was rescued when it didn’t need rescuing. The kororā is thriving at Native Bird Rescue on Waiheke Island. Video first published in January 2022.

Bindon said the main threats for little penguins at Piha was the amount of people and dogs on the beach not adhering to the rules.

“We’re seeing dog walker letting their dogs off-leash in areas where penguins roost. Dogs have a keen sense of smell and go into the dunes looking for penguins who are vulnerable as they’re small and can’t fly away.

“There are designated areas for dogs on the beach but we’re still seeing people walking their dogs in areas where they’re not allowed.”

Adult little penguins come ashore between May and June to prepare nests. They may waddle up to 1.5 km from the sea and climb 300 m to find their chosen nest site.

Traditional nests are usually in underground burrows, under dense vegetation, in natural root/rock crevices, between rocky stacks or even in caves.

AUCKLAND COUNCIL Piha NZ Dotterel Minder Dudley Bell and Auckland Council conservation advisor Chris Bindon with roost boxes.

Since people came onto the coastal scene, little penguins have also taken to nesting under houses and boat sheds, in storm water pipes or other places such as stacks of timber.

Adults also come ashore to shed their feathers and grow a new waterproof coat – this is the moult period which lasts two weeks between November and March.

Penguins were especially vulnerable during this time as they cannot swim and don’t venture out from land to sea until they have moulted and are waterproof again.