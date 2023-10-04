Huge predator-free zone faces extinction as government funding runs out

A government investment of almost $3 million will go to waste, and an ambitious predator-free plan faces extinction if new funding can not be found.

The Southern Lakes Sanctuary was established with funding from the $1.19 billion Jobs for Nature programme, set up as part of the Covid-19 recovery package.

It is one of 460 projects that were funded for three years as they would benefit the environment, people and the regions. It employees about 12,000 people.

The programme is due to conclude in 2024, and Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime​ said her department was developing a transition plan to encourage projects to “develop sustainable funding models”.

The Southern Lakes Sanctuary is among the 80% of recipients who are looking for a way forward and project director Paul Kavanagh says the organisation needs $1.5m each year to survive.

And without funding, the organisation will cease to exist, and the progress made with the initial $3m will also be lost.

“Our biggest concern is that the gains we’ve achieved will be lost really quickly and that our species will go downhill.

“We’re going to fight tooth and nail to make sure that doesn't happen,” he said.

The Southern Lakes Sanctuary Trust is an umbrella organisation, which brings together six local groups representing 84 community groups, landowners and businesses.

The 30-year goal is to create the Southern Lakes Sanctuary, a 660,000-hectare area free of introduced pests where the indigenous fauna – including 35 endangered species – is able to thrive.

Rock wren, whio and kea are high on the protection list, as well as 18 species of reptiles – mostly skinks.

“We’ve actually got the highest diversity of reptiles anywhere in the country,” Kavanagh said.

Stretched across much of the Queenstown Lakes area, the Southern Alps, the great lakes and the major rivers act as barriers against predators.

“We are one of the largest and most ambitious conservation projects in the country. We have a lot to do,” Kavanagh said.

The trust employees 22 staff. Some work in trapping operations, while others support volunteer groups.

In two years, they have grown the number of traps in the project area from 6400 to 10,000, including introducing electronically monitored traps that can be remotely re-set.

In some areas, this has increased the number of trapped predators, such as rats, stoats and feral cats, from a maximum of 20 to 1000 in the same time frame.

Local philanthropists are backing the project. Retired Xero chief executive Rod Drury is donating $50,000, AJ Hackett Bungy NZ has committed $300,000 over the next three years, and further announcements are impending.

However, it is still a long way from the $1.5m needed before June 2024 to keep the organisation operational.

“We’re really confident, but as we get closer to our funding cliff, it becomes more and more urgent,” Kavanagh said.

The organisation was looking at options including biodiversity credits, tourism industry funding and support from central and regional governments.

“We know there are many worthy causes out there, and we’re just trying to fight for our budget because we feel that it’s really compelling, and it’s really essential to protect our native species.

“How can you put a price on our kids or our mokopuna being able to see kea when they go skiing in the mountains?

“It’s not going to happen unless we put more money into conservation,” he said.