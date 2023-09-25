The mystery of the plague skinks and the small Southland town they called home

Two plague skinks have been found at Wallacetown in Southland. (File photo)

They’re tiny, they’re unwanted, and no-one seems to know how they got there.

Two plague skinks have been found in the tiny Southland town of Wallacetown recently – and authorities don’t seem to know why.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson said two plague skink incursions have been reported in Southland in separate incidents in recent months.

A Biosecurity and Biodiversity Operations report included in the chief executive’s report in the agenda for the Environment Southland meeting on August 23 said there had been a report of plague skinks (Lampropholis delicate) in Wallacetown.

According to the 2018 census, Wallacetown, west of Invercargill, had a population of 1173.

Just why two plague skinks decided to call the town home remained a mystery, but the good news was that the little reptiles are not going to live up to their name and the town won’t be overrun by a plague of them.

The DOC spokesperson said in both instances they were quickly identified, and subsequent monitoring had not shown any further skinks present, but the department did not answer questions about how the skinks got to Wallacetown in the first place.

Plague skinks are known to be present in the North Island and have been found in the upper South Island on occasion.

They are declared an Unwanted Organism by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

They reproduce rapidly and can reach high population densities in a relatively short time, competing with native lizards and other native fauna for food and habitat, and increasing predation pressure on native invertebrates.