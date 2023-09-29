Fish and Game introduces a voluntary beat system on the upper Mataura River to address overcrowding

Southland Fish and Game have introduced another control – this time voluntary – in an attempt to deal with overcrowding during the fishing season on rivers.

A voluntary beat system has been introduced on 90km of the upper Mataura River from Ardlussa Bridge to the Roberts Creek confluence, which the organisation hopes will enhance the angling experience, Fish and Game field officer Ben Febery said.

“We aren't really expecting the beat system to reduce pressure, because there aren't any limits to access and it's voluntary. The main goal of it is to try and spread anglers out and reduce the potential for conflict,’’ he said.

The river has been split into 45 beats ranging from 0.7km to 5km in length, with an average of 2km.

Anglers fishing the river would park next to their chosen beat sign. The presence of a vehicle at a beat sign would indicate to other anglers which beats are occupied.

“Anglers will be able to double back and fish the beat again for the fish they missed the first time,’’ Febery said.

“If they’re being dropped off they could leave a dated note on the sign letting other anglers know that they’re fishing that area.’’

There are also six ‘open reaches’ that do not have beat controls near towns and popular camping areas to allow recreational access for people who are not fishing.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Southland Fish and Game field officer Ben Febery puts up a sign for the new voluntary beat system being introduced on 90km of the upper Mataura River to deal with overcrowding.

The Mataura is famous for its mayfly hatches and willow grub fishing, and data from a NIWA survey showed the river above the Nokomai Gorge received 7000 angler days last season.

“The kicker is that was when the border was closed so those 7000 days, across 25 access points, were just kiwis. This season, with anglers even more keen to travel, the river is going to be even more crowded, and we’re trying to manage that by introducing the beat system,’’ Febery said.

Last month Fish and Game announced that overseas anglers would have to apply for a Designated Waters Licence on the Upper Oreti this season, restricting their access to five days a season.

The Worsley and Clinton Rivers, tributaries of Lake Te Anau, would continue to operate under a fortnightly ballot.

Overcrowding on Southland’s rivers has been signalled as a problem for several years.

A 2019 study from the University of Otago Business School, which surveyed angler experience on the upper Oreti, Worsley, Clinton and upper Mataura Rivers found anglers had reduced or stopped fishing on some rivers, and in some instances have considered giving up the sport altogether in response to crowding.

Problems were most pronounced on the upper Oreti in Southland and the Caples in Otago, the research found.

The fishing season opens on Sunday.