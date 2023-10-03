More than 2300 wallabies plague one South Canterbury farm

Nearly year-round, sheep-and-beef farmer Matt Simpson is forced to invite recreational hunters to his land so he can stay on top of wallaby numbers. In the past year, they shot 2300 of the introduced pest species.

Simpson’s 4000-hectare farm in the Hunter Hills borders the Department of Conservation (DOC) estate, which is also overrun with the marsupials.

Wallabies eat grass intended for the sheep and cattle, he said, and their droppings foul what’s left.

Simpson’s story will be familiar to farmers up and down the country, said Federated Farmers – even if wallabies aren’t their particular problem. Deer, pigs and goats are also invading paddocks.

The farming body has joined Forest & Bird and the NZ Institute of Forestry in a call for all political parties to provide “much higher” funding for pest control.

Simpson said the Hunter Hills in South Canterbury are “riddled with” wallabies.

“It’s really frustrating. We can’t get on top of them… In the numbers that they are, if we weren’t actively maintaining them, they’d be absolutely overwhelming the place.”

Even regular culling isn’t a perfect solution. Rotting carcasses can attract wild pigs, which are a risk during lambing season, Simpson said. “They’ll follow a ewe round, and gobble a lamb up. It’s pretty barbaric.”

And the pests aren’t just plaguing farms, he said. “The damage the wallaby do to the native country is really bad.”

The Government has “spent quite a bit of money” dropping poison and arranging shooting parties to get on top of wallaby numbers in parts the Hunter Hills.

“It’s been really effective… It would be a shame for it to dry up,” Simpson said. “It would be really cool if they could carry on right through the Hunter Hills including all the DOC country to really tidy up.”

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford​ said large introduced species were a problem “up and down the country”. Herds or packs “chew through a fair bit of feed” meant for livestock.

Farmers planting seedlings to protect water quality and soak up greenhouse gas had seen the plants simply become goat and pig food, Langford said. “They could go through in a night and just decimate them.”

Asked about parties campaigning to cut public sector spending, Langford warned that out-of-control pests were cutting farm profits.

Matt Simpson/Supplied Wallabies are invading farms, bushland plus native and exotic forests, in extremely high numbers.

Forest & Bird’s Nicky Snoyink was very concerned by budget cuts for DOC and related agencies proposed during the election campaign by National and ACT. She’d like to see a long-term pest control programme specifically targeting large browsers established with bipartisan support.

Conservation efforts typically targeted species such as possums, stoats and rats that killed native animals, Snoyink said, rather than deer, pigs and goats that munch on vegetation.

“Although there’s been a little bit of money allocated towards this issue, it’s not really enough because we’re now hearing reports from farmers and foresters on the amount of money they’re spending on pest control. The food is running out on public conservation land, so they’re spilling out.”

Stuff asked the National and Labour parties if they’d commit to increased funding for this type of pest control.

National conservation spokesperson Barbara Kuriger said pests were a threat, and the party “will look at it if we are elected”.

Labour didn’t answer the question prior to publication.

Last month, invasive red deer were caught on video infringing on a sheep-and-beef farm in Gisborne.

NZ Institute of Forestry president James Treadwell​ said pest control would help both native and plantation forests.

Pests like wallabies will nibble on any seedling, Treadwell said – from leafy natives to pine.

“We have to come back and re-plant and re-plant,” he added. “Once the trees are more mature, deer rubbing and ring-barking the trees is one of our issues.”

On one 400-hectare forestry block, 1400 goats were culled before planting – but the survivors still managed to eat one in five young trees.

New forests will be needed to meet the country’s climate goals, Treadwell said, so failing to fund adequate pest control would carry a cost.