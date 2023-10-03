The science lab at the end of the world

One of the world's remotest science labs has opened on Pitcairn Island. Video by Luke Hosty, Protect Blue.

A new lab has opened to allow scientists to study climate change and endangered species at one of the world's most remote and untouched places.

The waters around the four islands in the Pitcairn group are some of the most pristine on earth – and were designated an ocean sanctuary in 2016.

Now, with support from the British government, the island’s 40 residents have established a marine science base – built with their own hands.

It will house experts from all over the world who wish to study threatened species like the humpback whale, green turtles and seabirds such as the Henderson petrel.

It will also be a hub for monitoring some of the last remaining near-pristine coral reef atolls and coral reef ecosystems in the world.

Because its waters are supremely clear, corals grow at unusual depths in cooler waters, which may improve their resilience to the effects of climate change and provide a refuge for climatic threats.

Iona Thomas, Governor of Pitcairn as well as Britain’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, cut the ribbon at a ceremony on the island.

“It's incredibly impressive that it's been built by the members of the local community, contributing their labour and their work to it,” she said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A long boat docks in Bounty Bay Pitcairn Island, the only way onto the island.

There is accommodation for four visiting scientists, a lab, meeting rooms, internet connection and multimedia facilities.

The first scientists are already on the island, with one studying humpback whales. The whales make a long migration to reproduce there between May to October.

Females chose the tranquil waters to rest and guarantee calves the best conditions for birth.

In September 2012, Pitcairn Council voted unanimously to create the marine protected area (MPA) but since the islands are administered by the United Kingdom, the new reserve required the support of the British government.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Sharks are among the 1200 species that live in the waters off Pitcairn Island.

The Pitkerners wanted to protect their waters from illegal fishing from foreign fleets and a “no take” zone was established.

At 834,000 sq km, the marine reserve is the world’s third largest. It is believed to be home to more than 1200 species of fish, marine mammals and birds.

Since 2016, an oceanic drone has been used to keep watch for unauthorised fishing, and in 2021 a network of underwater cameras was established to allow constant surveillance.

Pitcairn Islands Tourism Scientists can use the base to explore Oeno, an atoll in the Pitcairn Islands group.

In 2019, Stuff was part of a clean-up expedition to Henderson Island, the coastline of which was jammed with 18 tonnes of rubbish. Bad weather hampered the removal and efforts are still underway to get the trash off the uninhabited coral atoll, which is also a Unesco World Heritage site.

The British government is now working with the University of St Andrews, in Scotland, to plan research and visits to Adamstown, Pitcairn’s settlement, which is 5333km from Wellington and 5776km from Santiago, Chile.