The 'underbirds': The species we forgot about in Bird of the Year 2022

The bottom four birds from the Bird of the Year competition in 2022: (Clockwise from top left) Gannet, shining cuckoo, brown teal and red-billed gull.

It’s that time when New Zealanders take to the polls for a very, very important election: Bird of the Year.

The annual competition organised by Forest and Bird is known to get heated, so much so that the competition has been plagued with fraudulent votes on multiple occasions, requiring an independent scrutineer to be brought on board.

In 2023, the competition will see the Bird of the Century (BOTC) crowned in celebration of Forest and Bird’s 100th birthday, meaning species that have already gone extinct will be eligible, including the huia, New Zealand thrush, bush wren, South Island snipe and laughing owl.

BOTC spokesperson Ellen Rykers said including extinct species in the competition was a way of acknowledging that more than 80% of New Zealand’s native birds are either at risk or threatened with extinction.

“It’s really a reminder that we don’t want things to go the way of the huia”.

But despite all our native birds being special, someone has to come last: the underbirds.

Rykers didn’t believe it was a matter of people actively disliking the last-placed bird. Some birds will have a volunteer campaign manager rooting for them in the competition. Others won’t.

In 2022, there were 71 birds in the competition, including the triumphant rock wren (pīwauwau). These are the birds that took the bottom spots.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Red-billed gulls “dance” on the grass to encourage worms to pop out.

Red-billed gull (tarāpunga)

While these hungry birds could be annoying to those eating fish and chips at the beach, Rykers said they were still “loveable and interesting”.

The gulls are known for “dancing” on grass fields, as they pump their feet up and down to encourage bugs and worms to come to the surface.

They’re also known for their successful co-parenting, with both the males and females taking an active part in raising chicks.

“They’re quite faithful to their partners,” Rykers said, adding that the longest relationship observed between two red-billed gulls spanned 17 years.

SUPPLIED Shining cuckoos can be hard to spot, but easy to hear.

Shining cuckoo (pīpīwharauroa)

Despite their cool colours and wide distribution, shining cuckoos can be “pretty hard to spot”.

Unlike the gulls, these birds are lazy parents and lay their eggs in the nests of grey warblers.

“They bugger off and leave the grey warblers to raise their babies.”

The shining cuckoo is also the only bird that can eat hairy caterpillars, which are toxic to most other birds.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Male gannets are known to “propose” to females by presenting them with a piece of seaweed.

Gannet (tākapu)

Gannet colonies (which are prominent in Muriwai and Cape Kidnappers) are “super interesting” to watch due to their interesting behaviours, Rykers said.

These included bill fencing, bowing to their mates, sky-pointing to indicate flight and the males taking seaweed to their mates (like a proposal).

However, colony living can be a problem for these seabirds due to the threat of avian flu, which is a huge problem for gannets in the Northern Hemisphere and “can just rip through them”.

Once a gannet survives avian flu, the vivid blue colour of their eyes permanently turns black.

Avian flu hasn’t made it to Aotearoa, but there is a small risk it could be spread here by migratory birds.

Gail Isaac/Supplied Brown teal are much cooler than standard mallard ducks.

Brown teal (pāteke)

These birds are similar to your stock-standard duck, but Rykers said they are special, unlike the invasive mallard, the species is only found in New Zealand.

During breeding season, the feathers on the male birds’ head become shiny and green – presumably to help them entice females.

Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa Outdoor Access Commission The pīwauwau rock wren has won Bird of the Year 2022.

The birds used to be widespread and a food source for early settlers to the country.

“They have declined massively because of introduced predators in particular.”

Brown teal are most active at dusk and night, when birds of prey are less active.

Voting for Bird of the Century opens on October 30 and closes on November 12.