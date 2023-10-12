Private vessel sinks: 2500L of oily water contained

The sinking of a private vessel potentially caused a very public issue.

That vessel sunk in Dunedin’s Careys Bay on Wednesday, causing fuel to mix with saltwater and prompting the retrieval of 2500L of oily water, Otago Regional Council’s deputy harbourmaster Pete Dryden said.

There was no indication that any wildlife had been affected.

Containment booms were placed around the spill, and have proven effective.

“The booms are still in place and working well and containing the oily water. We plan to skim off more of the oily water shortly and will be monitoring the area for the rest of the day. Today’s goal is to remove any further oily water, and keep assessing for any environmental effects,” Dryden said.

The owner planned to salvage the vessel, with council staff to monitor the boat’s removal.

Meanwhile, the 2500 litres of oily water, which was currently stored in a tank, would be taken to a treatment plant for disposal.