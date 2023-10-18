Acclaimed global architect hails Māori role in building Auckland harbour headland

Auckland's Wynyard Point, along the city's waterfront, is set to become a park and restored foreshore.

An acclaimed American landscape architect believes the headland park being developed on Auckland’s harbour will become a global destination, and be significant for the role Māori have had in its design.

New York-based Kate Orff, named by TIME magazine as one of the most influential people of 2023, has been in Auckland to launch the vision for the former petrochemical “tank farm” on Wynyard Point.

Te Ara Tukutuku (binding the land and sea) turns the contaminated industrial complex into a 5ha park with an elevated headland and a shoreline with rocky bays, pohutukawa, and a small forest.

Mana Whenua representatives have been part of the project run by Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku from the start, and helped choose the consortium including Orff’s SCAPE landscape architecture practice.

“Many cultures are striving to be inclusive, engaging, and learn from indigenous practices, but nobody is really doing it, and that's what's happening here,” Orff said during a walking tour of the area.

“In the United States, I can only say that you will be a model for us - we're still grappling with our own indigenous history, so this has been a really significant experience for me that I hope to bring back to the US,” she said.

An estimated 15-20 years of work lie ahead – pending council funding – including a linear park, and harbour edge walkway down the eastern side, where America’s Cup teams had been based.

The project has been allocated $105 million in the 10-year Budget up to 2030, but will need a further $195m to complete, with adjacent development land expected to generate lease revenue from buildings.

Toi Waihanga/NgÄ Iwi Mana Whenua o TÄmaki Makaurau/Eke Panuku/Supplied The redevelopment concept for Te Ara Tukutuku, on Wynyard Point.

The striking feature of the newly-released concept is the parkland on the northern tip, and the re-establishment of a coastline around on the western side, where visitors will be out of sight of the adjacent city centre.

“It's a mess at the moment, and we've had things on there that we didn't, would never have agreed to, but it was there and, and it has happened,” said Martin Te Moni of iwi Ngaati Whanaunga.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New York-based landscape architect Kate Orff is working on Eke Panuku’s Te Ara Tukutuku project on Wynyard Point

“What we want to do is regenerate this space, look at how can we give back to not only the whenua but also to the moana, give back some of the mauri (life force) that was taken from us and how do we do that?” he said.

The plan includes creating a living foreshore, similar to what existed before and was reclaimed for industrial and maritime use.

Toi Waihanga/NgÄ Iwi Mana Whenua o TÄmaki Makaurau/Eke Panuku/Supplied A headland is one of the features in the concept to redevelop Auckland’s Wynyard Point, known as Te Ara Tukutuku.

Adrian Pettit, Kaitiaki from Te Ākitai Waiohua said: ”It's bringing together a whole lot, and it's part of re-establishing a harbour that you can live around, rather than exist around.”

Part of Wynyard Point remains zoned for sailing-related or America’s Cup use until 2028, said Eke Panuku’s waterfront location director Fiona Knox.

Public consultation will run for four weeks from October 30, followed by detailed design, and work on the ground is expected to start in late 2024, starting with remediation of land affected by the previous industrial use.