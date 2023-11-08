Poisoned trees to cost ratepayers up to $10k

Over two dozen pine trees in a Richmond reserve have been deliberately drilled and poisoned, in what the council says were two “very professional” attacks bearing the marks of the same modus operundi.

The clusters of dying pinus radiatus were discovered within weeks of each other over the past two months. Earlier this week, the Tasman District Council removed five of the trees in the lower part of Dellside Reserve, which came at an estimated cost of up to $10,000.

A council spokesperson confirmed the incidents had been reported to the police.

They were 60 to 80 years old, and posed a danger to the community, because as they died, would shed large limbs onto the three walking and mountainbiking tracks below.

“One of the annoying aspects is because these trees are highly managed areas, they don't actually become a seeding issue,” Tasman District Council reserves team leader Richard Hilton said.

“With the established undergrowth … they don’t tend to get away anyway. So they’re certainly not an immediate concern for us.”

The pines, which are specimen trees and not part of the council’s forestry operation, had been drilled into to make holes, and had poison inserted into them.

Hilton said the drilling was “very professional”, in that the perpetrator or perpetrators had “got the correct number of drill holes, had gone to the right depth, and the trees started dying quite quickly”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Old man's beard, an invasive plant.

Three years ago, 20 pines were targeted in Research Orchard Reserve, and six months ago, at Ruby Pay’s Pine Hill, three others were poisoned, taking the number of pines deliberately decimated up to close to 50 in recent years.

Hilton said the cost of dealing with the trees meant the council was forced to divert resources away from the budget that would have gone towards weed control for plants such as old man's beard, banana passionfruit and woolly nightshade.

”We may lose the ability to control that in that area, which would actually have more detrimental effect on the native bush restoration work that we're doing there than these individual pine trees.”

The recently poisoned pines will be cut up and left in situ, because their location on a steep hillside with restricted access meant they were too expensive and difficult to remove.

Work to remove the trees involved a team of three arborists, a crew of five to close the track, and a five tonne digger and operator to move and stabilise timber, potentially widen the existing track and remove plantings to accommodate the work.

Cynthia Roberts/Supplied Banana passionfruit in Barnett Park above Redcliffs, Christchurch. The Te Awa Kura-Barnett Park restoration group organises banana passionfruit weeding sessions every Wednesday.

The timber left on the ground was potentially a fire risk, Hilton said, and meant they would have to manage the area carefully by controlling weeds and grass.

“They think they are wilding pines and that they’re doing the world a favour,” a council spokesperson said, but they’re not.”

In 2021, a 99-year-old conifer tree, described as an “icon”, was poisoned in St Arnaud.