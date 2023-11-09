Unanimous support for Nelson's withdrawal from commercial forestry

Properties were damaged under this forestry block in the Nelson suburb of The Brook, where multiple slips occurred during prolonged heavy rain in August 2022.

Nelson city councillors have unanimously agreed to transition away from commercial forestry.

At a meeting on Thursday, councillors received and adopted recommendations from the Right Tree Right Place taskforce proposing a “significant departure from council’s current direction” on forestry.

The council will now consult on the move through its long term plan process.

The taskforce, chaired by former parliamentary commissioner for the environment, Dr Morgan Williams, was established by the council in February, amid ongoing debate about what to do with the land, which had been linked to damaging sediment in waterways, the risk of slips, closure of recreational activities and concerns the pine plantations were of marginal financial benefit.

The taskforce recommended the council move away from production forestry on its 600 hectares (ha) of commercial plantation land, and transition the mainly pinus radiata forest blocks into “continuous canopy” forest systems – mostly of mixed species.

All of the council’s 10,000ha of forest land should be treated as a single forest system, and there needed to be urgent steps taken to address “high numbers” of invasive weeds and pests, the recommendations said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Denuded hillsides around Nelson – on council-owned land at least – have been assigned to the past, if council supports recommendations by a taskforce to switch council’s commerical forestry to continuous canopy forests.

It comes after the review reported a “poor fiscal picture” of the council’s commercial forest stands (blocks).

In June, 39 of 83 stands were capable of making a positive return, the report said.

At the meeting on Thursday, councillors welcomed the report and the significant change in direction.

But, staff warned it would not be a quick process, and instead would be a “multi-generational” undertaking.

Group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said they would need to continue to maintain commercial forestry blocks.

“We can’t just switch the tap off.”

That was echoed by chief executive Nigel Philpott.

“We are going to move away from commercial forestry ... but that will take time, and we need to do it well,” he said.

Councillor Matthew Benge, who was on the taskforce, said it was a “legacy project”.

“We will all be dead and so will our children when this gets to full canopy.”

Councillor Mel Courtney supported the taskforce report, but questioned whether there had been enough iwi involvement in the process.

“We talk about being inclusive, but in this case we have missed the mark.”

But, taskforce member councillor Rachel Sanson said iwi were invited to participate multiple times.

“We cannot force them to participate in all of council’s processes.”

Better forests created a recreational space, as well as protecting the community from floods, slips and fires, she said.

Thursday’s decision was welcomed by the Friends of the Maitai.

Spokesperson Steve Gray said the report “provides a clear map” for forestry.

“It confirms what we’ve suspected for over 10 years. Namely, that the forestry asset isn’t making any money and is contributing to the degradation of our rivers and streams.”