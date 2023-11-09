US comedian John Oliver ruffles tourism company feathers with electoral interference

RealNZ has launched a campaign to have the kākāriki karaka named Bird of the Century.

Southern tourism company RealNZ is calling fowl on a campaign encouraging foreign citizens to meddle in New Zealand’s Bird of the Century vote.

And now the southerners are biting back with a new campaign in support of their own feathered friend.

British-American comedian John Oliver has posted billboards encouraging support for the pūteketeke on the streets of Tokyo, Paris, London, Mumbai, Brazil and a small town in the US state of Wisconsin.

SUPPLIED John Oliver launches global campaign for his favourite Bird of the Century.

With only an email address required to vote, thousands of punters have followed Oliver’s lead, giving the endangered bird, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, a chance of flying away with the win.

However, the RealNZ crew is biting back, declaring the campaign is not over until the kākāriki karaka sings.

The company has spent a year fundraising in support of the kākāriki karaka, so far raising $175,000 for a translocation project to Dusky Sound.

Now, it wants New Zealanders to join its campaign.

RealNZ chief revenue officer Scott McNab named the campaign “Dear John”, and said it was an ode to dismissing international interference in New Zealand’s bird’s nest.

The campaign was taking place nationwide, supported by billboards and social fodder to conjure up support.

“We simply cannot allow one international cheque to commandeer our efforts, so we wanted to send a little message to John,” McNab said.

Voting was open for the remainder of the week, with preliminary counts taking place on Sunday evening.

McNab said the team would be campaigning on the streets until the very last vote.

“The tiny but mighty amongst us need all the support they can get. We encourage all Kiwis, or rather New Zealanders, to get their votes in – whichever feather they fancy.”

The annual competition started in 2005, and was run by Forest and Bird, which decided that in 2023 it would seek to find the Aotearoa Bird of the Century to celebrate its 100th year.