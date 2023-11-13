Marine mammal medics turn out for first mock mass stranding

A ‘stranding’ of seven life-size pilot whales on Nelson’s Rabbit Island had locals running down to the shoreline to help.

Those who approached, however, soon discovered that no whale lives were at risk, but instead, the skills of 30 local volunteer marine mammal medics were being put to the test in Project Jonah’s first mock mass whale stranding.

The ‘whales’ were cared for by around 30 volunteer marine mammal medics, who had previously completed the project’s one-day training course.

Communications and volunteer manager Louisa Hawkes said being close to Farewell Spit, a prolific spot for strandings, made Nelson’s Rabbit Island an ideal locale.

Similar in size and weight to the real mammals, the custom-made inflatables were pumped with seawater, bearing an eerie likeness to the pilot whales they were standing in for, although two dolphins were subbed in as whale calves.

Hawkes said a number of people came running down to the beach and asked how to help.

“They look very lifelike,” she said, “that happens every time we do training around the country.”

To deal with that, project volunteers were stationed on either side of the event to let people know what was taking place, and to thank them for coming forward.

“We’d rather people came down and offered to help and they’re curious, than to stand back and not do anything,” she said.

Some of the up to two ton whales were stranded on top of each other to replicate real events.

On Saturday, they practised keeping the animals cool by putting water on them, digging out their pectoral fins, trying to get them upright if they could while making sure no water went down their blow holes.

Success with whale rescue depended on the dynamics of the pod, Hawkes said.

If the animals had stranded because they were sick, there may not be much they could do to keep them from passing. But if one of the animals had brought the group and they were in good condition, they stood a better chance.

The DOC and the Mapua Volunteer Fire Brigade provided support for the event to run smoothly, along with funding from Tasman District Council and event sponsorships from Chia Sisters and Pics Peanut Butter.

“The thing that kills them the fastest is overheating and stress,” she said.

“If we can mitigate that and help keep them comfortable and cool, we have a really good shot at getting them back out into the water.”

Mass strandings pose particular challenges: aside from looking after the animals themselves, there’s crowd management, weather conditions to factor in, and human safety to contend with, Hawkes said.

“You never get the same conditions and the same whale on the same beach,” she said.

“We always have to be quite agile and adapt to whatever we find.”

The animals that ‘washed up’ on Saturday happily survived the experience, thanks to the TLC of local medics, and organisers hope to replicate the event around the country annually.