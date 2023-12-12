Hector's dolphin caught in net off Otago Peninsula

The death of a Hector’s dolphin caught in a fishing net off the Otago Peninsula has triggered steps designed to protect the nationally vulnerable species.

The incident involved a commercial set net vessel operating outside of the Hector’s dolphin protection zone – where methods such as set netting are prohibited.

Hector’s dolphin are classified as ‘Nationally Vulnerable’, with the total South Island population estimated at between 12,000 and 18,500. The East Coast South Island population, where the reported capture occurred, is approximately 9000.

"As a nationally vulnerable species, the loss of any Hector’s dolphin is extremely disappointing," Marianne Lukkien, Fisheries NZ, acting director fisheries management said.

While it was the first capture of a Hector’s dolphin in this area over the current fishing year, which began October 1, it sets in motion specific actions in the by-catch reduction plan for the South Island’s Hector’s dolphins.

Supplied/Ailie Suzuki The vulnerable Hector's dolphin is endemic to New Zealand.

The fishing industry was notified, while Fisheries New Zealand would brief ministers on whether further regulatory changes should be considered, Lukkien said.

All commercial set net vessels in the region are fitted with an onboard camera, and the operator of the fishing vessel reported the capture.

That reporte, dated November 10, included the species being a different species of dolphin, and that was confirmed by Fisheries New Zealand.

Under the South Island Hector’s dolphin Bycatch Reduction Plan, there are fishing-related mortality limits (FRMLs) that set the maximum limit of fishing-related deaths in an area. For the Otago region, it was set at two Hector’s dolphins per year, putting this incident at 50% of the limit.

The South Island Hector’s Dolphin Bycatch Reduction Plan was launched in November 2022 to strengthen extensive fisheries restrictions already in place to protect Hector’s dolphins.