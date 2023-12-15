Kiwi bird dog toy pulled from hardware store shelves after complaints

Mitre 10 has pulled a kiwi bird dog toy from its shelves after complaints it reduced the mana (prestige) of New Zealand’s national bird.

The plush squeaky toy depicting a kiwi bird wearing a Christmas hat, was on sale for $12.98.

It has since been removed from the website following social media complaints that the toy was inappropriate given the threat dogs pose to wild kiwi populations.

Save the Kiwi CEO Michelle Impey​ said the charity reached out to Mitre 10 after seeing commentary about the toys on social media.

“The optics of a dog chewing a kiwi is just wrong. It reduces the mana of the kiwi.”

“We don’t want to see a kiwi in a dog’s mouth.”

While it was poor judgement of Mitre 10 to sell the toy, the hardware company had acted quickly to pull the dog toy from shelves, she said.

Bay Bush Action/Supplied In August, Bay of Islands conservation group Bay Bush Action reported that 11 kiwi had been killed at Opua Forest, likely by uncontrolled hunting dogs.

“Full kudos to Mitre 10 for doing the right thing.”

Mitre 10 has been contacted for comment.

Uncontrolled dogs were a major threat to kiwi – just a playful push from a dog can be enough to kill a kiwi, according to the Department of Conservation.

In Northland, the average lifespan of kiwi has reduced from 50 years to 14 due to dog attacks.

In August, Bay of Islands-based conservation group Bay Bush Action reported that half of the kiwi population at Opua Forest had been killed, likely by roaming dogs returning to hunt at the same spots.

At least 11 kiwi were killed over three months.

Impey said the true impact of dog attacks on kiwi populations is unknown, given not all populations are monitored.

She urged dog owners to be vigilant for any threatened wildlife when going outside with their dog. Anyone who takes their dog on holiday with them over summer should research local dog rules and have a plan to keep their dog controlled and contained.

“We will always have dogs in New Zealand so we need to find a way for dogs and kiwi to co-exist.”

“We need to work together to keep dogs happy and wildlife alive.