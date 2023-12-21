Spate of mystery seagull shooting prompts plea

A spate of seagulls shot around Dunedin has angered conservationists, with those behind the act potentially facing two years’ jail or a $100,000 fine – or both.

Over the past two months, three seagulls - including two protected red-billed gulls/ tarapūnga - have been admitted to the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds, most likely from BB guns or air rifles.

Department of Conservation Coastal Otago operations manager, Gabe Davies, said: “DOC staff are very concerned about these incidents – and any in which wildlife is deliberately harmed”.

“We take these incidents very seriously – we urge the public to report any incidents involving firearms and native birds, or any protected native species for that matter.”

Peter Meecham/The Press Seagulls take time out from their schedule to perch on a street light.

A red-billed gull was admitted to Dunedin Wildlife Hospital with an injured wing. A radiograph revealed a pellet or bullet in the body cavity.

That injury was at least two weeks’ old, with the bird in very poor condition and not able to use or feel the left wing, so had to be euthanised.

During post-mortem the pellet was found to be embedded in the left lung. The gull also had aspergillosis infection, likely due to the stress and immunosuppression from the injury.

Another red-billed gull was admitted in October with a BB gun pellet injury. The injury was at least a few days old at the time. The bird could not fly.

Meanwhile a black-backed gull was also found with a BB gun bullet in the neck, with the injury suspected to be around two weeks old. While black-backed gulls were not protected, wilful ill-treatment of a wild animal remained a violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

HAMISH NCNEILLY/STUFF Dunedin’s Octagon was partially closed to allow firefighters to rescue a young gull trapped in a drain.

“Undoubtedly, these gulls have been suffering – some of them over a period of weeks,” Davies said.

“As red-billed gulls are commonly seen in coastal areas, many people don’t realise their numbers are declining nationally. The species currently has a conservation status of ‘at-risk: declining’.”

Thanks to the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital, DOC was able to understand the cause of the injuries suffered by local wildlife.

“It’s alarming to think injuries of this nature may not have been picked up on in the past.”

Hunting or killing absolutely protected wildlife carries a maximum penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

Incidents can be reported to DOC on 0800 DOC HOT. People are asked to record details of vehicles, descriptions of people, locations, species and when they saw the incident.